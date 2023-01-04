'Slow Down': Internet in Stitches As 1st Driving Lesson Goes Terribly Wrong

A video of an apparently hairy moment during a driving lesson has gone viral on TikTok, where it had received 2 million views at the time of writing.

A voice could be heard in the clip, shared by TikTok user @willharkness5, which supposedly showed the viewpoint of the driver inside a car located in what appeared to be an empty parking lot, saying "Right, you're gonna pull away from this junction and take a left..."

"Alright, going nice and easy...that's it," the voice continued, as the car drove forward. As the car began to turn left, the voice shouted "Slow it down, slow it down...perfect."

Then as the car began accelerating forward, the voice was heard frantically shouting "Codi slow down!...slow, slow, slow...f***ing hell!" while another voice also shouted "I'm trying!"

The car continued to accelerate straight ahead before abruptly veering right and safely stopping in front of a patch of bushes as the clip ended.

A message overlaid on the video read: "Codi's first driving lesson and her last [crying laughing emojis]."

According to the National Safety Council (NSC), a U.S. nonprofit safety advocate, "Parking lots are riskier than you think. Tens of thousands of crashes occur in parking lots and garage structures annually, resulting in hundreds of deaths and thousands of injuries."

The NSC said "safety isn't guaranteed just by driving slowly in parking lots." The nonprofit advises drivers to follow the safety tips below, as outlined by the Oswego Police Department of Illinois:

Stay in lanes and avoid cutting across lots.

Drive slowly and use directional signals.

Anticipate the actions of other drivers.

Obey stop signs and no-parking signs.

When backing out, be mindful of vehicles and pedestrians.

Watch for small children and parents with baby strollers.

The latest video has left TikTokers in stitches.

In a comment that got 11,400 likes, user Kyle Dickerson736 simply said: "Successful bay park."

Imtheguy said: "I still don't understand how you forget to stop a car, even when I was learning I knew to press the brake [crying laughing emoji]," while user5254220792670 wrote: "'I'm trying, I'm trying' but refuses to just push the break [crying laughing emoji]."

Mario said: "the man scream at the end [crying laughing emoji] thought he was gonna die," while Graham added: "You can hear the panic in his voice! Lol [laugh out loud]."

Others were more skeptical, with philrawlins77 saying: "Parking is almost as good as the acting."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment. This video has not been independently verified.

Update 01/04/2023, 12:35 p.m. ET: This article was updated with additional comments.