Drone Attacks Target Russian Territory After Ukraine Hit Overnight

Russia was struck with a wave of drone strikes overnight, as authorities in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, said it was targeted with an attack that was "unparalleled in density."

The strikes were reported throughout Russia, including in the regions of Kursk and Bryansk, which are located near to the border with Ukraine, and Smolensk, in western Russia.

Drone incidents inside Russian territory have been growing in intensity in recent weeks. On May 3, the press service of the Russian government accused Ukraine of crashing two drones into the Kremlin residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, describing the alleged attack as "a planned terrorist act" and an attempt on Putin's life. Ukraine has denied any involvement in strikes inside Russia.

A woman walks past a bus stop adorned with a banner displaying the letter Z, which has become a symbol of support for Russian military action in Ukraine, and reading "For Peace! For Russia! For President!" in Bryansk on March 3, 2023. KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP/Getty Images

Alexander Bogomaz, head of the Bryansk region, said on his Telegram channel on Tuesday that a Ukrainian drone was shot down by an air defense system in the town of Klintsy.

"There are no casualties. The balcony of a residential building was damaged. Operational services are working on the spot," Bogomaz wrote.

Earlier, on May 13, Bogomaz said a drone attacked the territory, dropping ammunition onto the roof of a building in the town of Starodub. There were no casualties in that incident, he said. And on May 14, police officers in the village of Khoromnoye were reportedly attacked by a drone which dropped an explosive device on their cars.

On Tuesday, Kursk region Roman Starovoyt said on his Telegram channel that a Ukrainian drone dropped an explosive device on an excavator in the Sudzhansky district, injuring one person.

"The driver of construction equipment was slightly wounded in the shoulder," Starovoyt wrote.

And in the Smolensk region, a drone with two cameras crashed on the territory of a medical facility belonging to Russia's Ministry of Internal Affairs, Telegram channel SHOT reported on Tuesday.

The drone was found by a nurse, who called the police, according to the Telegram channel. No explosives were found, and it was sent for further examination.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine, Russia launched 18 missiles overnight on Tuesday—all of which were destroyed by the country's air defense systems, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhnyi said on his Telegram channel.

The head of Kyiv's military administration, Sergei Popko, said on Telegram that the city was subjected to an attack of "unparalleled" density—the maximum number of attack missiles in the shortest period of time.

Popko said it marked the eighth attack on Kyiv this month.

