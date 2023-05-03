World

Kremlin Accuses Ukraine of Trying to Assassinate Putin With Drones

By
World Vladimir Putin Russia Russia-Ukraine War Ukraine

Two Ukrainian drones crashed into the Kremlin residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Wednesday morning, the press service of the Russian government said.

"Two unmanned aerial vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin," it said in a statement, the state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported.

The unmanned aircraft struck the Kremlin after being taken down by electronic-warfare systems, the Kremlin said, noting that there were no casualties or material damage.

The Moscow Kremlin
The Kremlin, a historic fortified complex at the heart of Moscow, overlooking the Moskva River. Two Ukrainian drones crashed into the Kremlin residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday morning, the press service of the Russian government said. Frédéric Soltan/Corbis/Getty Images

The press service of the Kremlin described the alleged attack as "a planned terrorist act" and an attempt on Putin's life.

"We regard these actions as a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the life of the President of the Russian Federation, carried out on the eve of Victory Day, the May 9 parade, at which the presence of foreign guests is also planned."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin was not in the Kremlin at the time of the alleged drone attack. He said Putin is working today at his residence near Moscow in the district of Novo-Ogaryovo.

Newsweek has contacted Ukraine's Foreign Ministry via email for comment.

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated when further information becomes available.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Xi Jinping
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin Xi Jinping
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 12
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 12
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC