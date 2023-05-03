Kremlin Accuses Ukraine of Trying to Assassinate Putin With Drones

Two Ukrainian drones crashed into the Kremlin residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Wednesday morning, the press service of the Russian government said.

"Two unmanned aerial vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin," it said in a statement, the state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported.

The unmanned aircraft struck the Kremlin after being taken down by electronic-warfare systems, the Kremlin said, noting that there were no casualties or material damage.

The Kremlin, a historic fortified complex at the heart of Moscow, overlooking the Moskva River. Two Ukrainian drones crashed into the Kremlin residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday morning, the press service of the Russian government said. Frédéric Soltan/Corbis/Getty Images

The press service of the Kremlin described the alleged attack as "a planned terrorist act" and an attempt on Putin's life.

"We regard these actions as a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the life of the President of the Russian Federation, carried out on the eve of Victory Day, the May 9 parade, at which the presence of foreign guests is also planned."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin was not in the Kremlin at the time of the alleged drone attack. He said Putin is working today at his residence near Moscow in the district of Novo-Ogaryovo.

Newsweek has contacted Ukraine's Foreign Ministry via email for comment.

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated when further information becomes available.