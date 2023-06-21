Drones Target Moscow Amid Suspected Warehouse Attack

Three drones were shot down in the Moscow region amid a suspect attack on a military warehouse, local officials said on Wednesday.

Andrey Vorobyov, governor of Moscow Oblast, said on his Telegram channel that two drones fell at around 5:30 a.m. and 5:50 a.m. local time as they approached the warehouse of a Russian military unit in the village of Kalininets in the Naro-Fominsk district. Law-enforcement agencies told state-run news agency Tass that three drones were shot down in the New Moscow and the Naro-Fominsk districts using electronic warfare.

Russia has been struck by a wave of drone attacks in recent weeks, including in the capital Moscow, and in the regions of Kursk and Bryansk. These are located near to the border with Ukraine, and Smolensk, in western Russia. On May 3, the press service of the Russian government accused Ukraine of crashing two drones into the Kremlin residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. It added that the alleged attack was "a planned terrorist act" and an attempt on Putin's life. Ukraine has denied any involvement in strikes inside Russia.

A specialist inspects the damaged facade of a multistory apartment building after a reported drone attack in Moscow on May 30, 2023. Three drones were shot down in the Moscow region amid a suspect attack on a military warehouse, local officials said on Wednesday. KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP/Getty Images

"Fragments were found, no damage or casualties," said Moscow's governor Vorobyov on Wednesday morning. He added that an investigation is underway, and the area has been cordoned off. Vorobyov published photos of where the drone fragments were found, and urged residents to remain calm.

Tass reported that two of the drones were shot down as they approached the Taman Division of Russia's Ground Forces in Kalininets—located some 60 kilometers (37 miles) southwest of the Kremlin.

"The wreckage will be sent for examination," the law-enforcement agency source said.

It wasn't immediately clear who launched the drones. Newsweek has contacted the foreign ministries of Russia and Ukraine for comment via email.

On May 30, Moscow was targeted for the first time in a large-scale drone attack since the war in Ukraine began last February. The Kremlin accused Ukraine of committing drone "terrorist attack," and Russian President Vladimir Putin said Kyiv was attempting to provoke a mirror response.

At least eight drones caused minor damage. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said there were no serious injuries. The targets of the drone attack in Moscow included a residence of Putin and the mansions of his entourage on Rublyovka, reported the independent Russian Telegram channel "We can explain", which analyzed where the drones were spotted.

Ukraine denied that it was responsible for the attacks.

