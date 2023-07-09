Shock as Woman Shares Her Dumpster Diving Finds From Macy's

Dumpster diving has become increasingly popular in recent times thanks to the cost-of-living crisis and a realization that big brands appear to discard perfectly good stock.

One woman making a business out of these discarded products is a self-described "dumpster diver that has a huge passion for creativity and passion" Ella, who posts to TikTok under the username @glamourddive

In a recent video, Ella, 21 and from Texas, revealed what she found when she went through the trash outside fashion retailer Macy's.

"Wait until you see what Macy's threw away!" read the caption. The video has already been viewed over 407,000 times.

In the video, Ella revealed that inside the Macy's dumpster, she apparently found multiple pairs of shoes from a brand called Sun and Stone, some intact, others not.

"All of these boxes are filled with shoes," she said. "There's different colors and different types, but there's a tonne of them in here."

She revealed that she salvaged 16 boxes in total, all with matching pairs. "They did destroy three shoes," she says, "so these three boxes are destroyed. These ones are all brand new...They slashed up these shoes." Some shoes can be seen with their straps cut in half.

"The tags said they retail for $59.99," the video revealed.

Ella is now selling them on her website for $12.00.

On the website, Ella explained: "My enjoyment of dumpster diving has helped me open my eyes to the waste that is involved in everyday retail and corporations! My ultimate goal would be to give back to families and animals that may not have the support or means to help themselves."

Macy's told Newsweek in a statement: "The products were removed from sale and disposed of due to quality issues."

On its website, Macy's stated: "We're improving our operations by investing in sustainable innovations that help reduce, reuse, and repurpose materials to eliminate waste. We have also committed to set near-term company-wide emission reductions in line with climate science through the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

"We're incorporating sustainably sourced raw materials and fibers into the design of our own products (including cotton, synthetic, and all wood-based materials) to support our goal of achieving 100% preferred materials in Macy's, Inc. Private Brands by 2030."

Ella did reveal that the shoes were faux leather.

Users on TikTok had a lot to say about the video.

"I honestly get shocked every time I watch your videos. I don't get why they don't just give these things away to people who need it," said one user.

"Omg so much money wasted. But so glad you found them," commented another user.

"They rather ruin the enviroment than to give the shoes away or atleast leave then undamaged coz im sure those shoes aernt biodegradable," wrote another user.

