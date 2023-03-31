Dungeons & Dragons, the tabletop game, has a number of iconic villains in its repertoire and the franchise's new film Honor Among Thieves has a few to choose from as well.

The action adventure film follows a crew of thieves led by Edgin Darvis (Chris Pine) and Holga Kilgore (Michelle Rodriguez) who are keen to retrieve a stolen relic, only for their quest to go wrong and for them to become enemies of some very dangerous people.

Among the team is sorcerer Simon Aumar, played by Justice Smith, and a tiefling druid named Doric (Sophia Lillis), as well as paladin Xenk Yendar who is portrayed by Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page. Here is everything you need to know about who they are facing.

Warning: This article contains some spoilers for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Who Is the Real Dungeons & Dragons Villain? Honor Among Thieves Clues

Rege-Jean Page and Chris Pine as Edgin and Xenk in "Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves." Paramount Pictures

In Honor Among Thieves there are a number of nefarious figures that Edgin, Holga and their crew have to face, the most obvious of which is Hugh Grant's Forge Fitzwilliam.

Edgin and Holga have a shared dark past with Forge, as the conman is the reason that the pair are sent to prison when he left them after a job went wrong.

Forge is a conman and a rogue so one could argue Edgin and Holga shouldn't have trusted him in their past, regardless, he is one of the dastardly figures that they must face during the events of the film.

He is not the worst of the lot, though, as there is also his mysterious right hand Sofina (Daisy Head), a sorcerer of immense power who is revealed to be a Red Wizard of Thay.

The villain is keen to bring about death and destruction in the town of Neverwinter, the realm that Forge has become Lord of thanks to her meddling. Her plans include the use of necromancy magic in order to make an undead army for her people.

But even with these dark ambitions, Sofina isn't actually the main villain either because there is another figure who lurks in the shadows: Szass Tam.

The character first appears quite literally in the shadows as he tells Sofina of what he wants her to do in his name, and he is later featured in a flashback from Xenk's past.

Szass Tam is portrayed by Ian Hanmore in the action film, but the character will be familiar to those who have played Dungeons & Dragons before, particularly the campaign within the Forgotten Realms where the film is set.

The character makes only brief but impactful appearances in Honor Among Thieves, but he appears to be the one to pull Sofina's strings during the course of the film.

While he doesn't appear for long in the film, it's clear his appearance in it means that he will play a big part in the franchise should a sequel be ordered.

In an interview with IGN, the film's co-directors, John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, shared what fans can expect from the character.

Daley said of Szass Tam: "This character poses a huge potential threat to not only our characters but the world that they live in.

"And it was crucial to us that the stakes we introduced are not just big and world-threatening but also incredibly personal, and we can't give too much away, but each of our characters are joining this fight for their own particular reasons, and we wanted those to be just as vital as the bigger picture threat."

Goldstein added: "Szass Tam is someone that will be recognized by longtime players. He's a character who comes from the lore. He's one of the few that we plucked from the game. He's super creepy, and he's very powerful, and there's a lot of mystery about him."

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is out in theaters now.