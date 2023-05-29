Dylan Mulvaney Hints She's Writing a Book Amid Bud Light Furor

Dylan Mulvaney has hinted she's writing a book amid backlash following her partnership with Bud Light.

The trans actress rose to social media stardom while documenting her transition over the past year in her "365 Days of Girlhood" series.

On April 1, Mulvaney shared a video promoting Bud Light's March Madness contest on Instagram. In the clip, she dressed as Audrey Hepburn's character in Breakfast at Tiffany's and revealed the beer brand gifted her a personalized can with her face on it celebrating her 365th day of "womanhood."

"Happy March Madness!!" she captioned the post. "Just found out this had to do with sports and not just saying it's a crazy month! In celebration of this sports thing @budlight is giving you the chance to win $15,000! Share a video with #EasyCarryContest for a chance to win!! Good luck! #budlightpartner."

Dylan Mulvaney attends the Stella McCartney X Adidas Party at Henson Recording Studio on February 2, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Inset) In this photo illustration, a glass of Bud Light sits on a bar on July 26, 2018, in New York City. The trans actress recently hinted she's writing a book following backlash over her partnership with the beer brand. Getty Images/JC Olivera/Getty Images; Inset Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The partnership was slammed by conservative politicians and celebrities. Singer Kid Rock appeared to respond to the news by gunning down a stack of Bud Light cans in a video that has now been viewed more than 1.8 million times.

"F*** Bud Light and f*** Anheuser-Busch," he said, referring to Bud Light's parent company.

Meanwhile, Travis Tritt said he was banning Bud Light from his tour.

"I will be deleting all Anheuser-Busch products from my tour hospitality rider," the country singer tweeted on April 6. "I know many other artists who are doing the same."

A spokesperson for Anheuser-Busch told Newsweek that the company "works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics. From time to time we produce unique commemorative cans for fans and for brand influencers, like Dylan Mulvaney."

The spokesperson added that the can "was a gift to celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public."

Over the weekend, Mulvaney shared a photo of herself outside with her laptop in front of her on a table.

"Happy Sunday! In my author era," she wrote. "Just bought a hummingbird feeder. In the mood to binge Diane Keaton movies. Protecting my peace."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many speculating if she was turning her "365 Days of Girlhood" series into a book.

"365 Days of Girlhood the Book?" one person wrote in a comment, which racked up more than 120 likes at the time of publication.

"She's in her author era!!!!" a second user said, while a third added, "If ur [sic] writing a book, I will fill my shelves with only that book."

"A book???" someone else asked, as another chimed in, "AUTHOR ERA WE ARE ABOUT TO BE BLESSED."

