Dylan Mulvaney Makes Trans Joke on European Vacation After Bud Light Fiasco

Dylan Mulvaney has shown her followers she's moving on from the Bud Light controversy, with a European vacation.

She's been documenting her travels across France and the U.K. on Instagram and recently posted a story that included a transgender joke about herself.

Mulvaney unknowingly became the catalyst for a huge boycott of Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch InBev products earlier this year when the two embarked on a brief collaboration. The ensuing backlash saw right-wing consumers boycott Bud Light and its parent company, leading to multiple viral examples of people avoiding the beer, and significant reputational and monetary damage.

After receiving and showing off a personalized can of Bud Light on social media in early April, Mulvaney started to receive hateful messages online, making her scared to leave her house. She spoke out about how the ordeal had effected her in a TikTok video posted on June 29.

Dylan Mulvaney attends the "Here Lies Love" Broadway Opening Night at the Broadway Theatre on July 20, 2023, in New York City. She recently posted a joke about being transgender to her Instagram stories.

A month later, Mulvaney was vacationing around Europe with friends, when she stopped to snap a picture of a bus that had "Euro Trans" on it.

"Me in Europe," Mulvaney simply wrote next to the picture, which she posted to her stories on July 30. In the wider context, Euro Trans seems to be the name of a bus company or service.

According to her Instagram posts, Mulvaney has been traveling in Europe for over a week now, first posting pictures from London on July 24. She then shared posts from her time in Saint-Tropez and Antibes, France. The latest story to be posted tagged Dancing with the Stars professional dancer and reality star Julianne Hough. It isn't clear if the two are in France together, but Hough's Instagram stories show she's recently been in London too.

On July 28, while in Saint-Tropez, Mulvaney posted a series of pictures bursting with positivity as she described a shift in her life that has improved her attitude.

"I've always been the funny friend so that I don't have to be let down in other capacities," Mulvaney said. "But something shifted in the last couple weeks and BAM! Life feels hotter and real and sexy and fun. I'm 26 and this seems like a good time right? Ok gonna hit the dance floor love ya talk soon."

Mulvaney is an actress, influencer and activist who came to national attention in response to the Bud Light furor, but she already had a sizable following before that for her Days of Girlhood video series on TikTok.

Before coming out as transgender, Mulvaney was a star of the stage with her most notable role being Elder White in the traveling production of The Book of Mormon.