Former Anheuser-Busch Exec Warns of Layoffs as Bud Light Sales Struggle

A former Anheuser-Busch executive recently spoke out about the ongoing boycott the company is facing and warned of more layoffs as Bud Light sales decline.

Anson Frericks, the former president of operations for Anheuser-Busch, recently spoke with Fox Business Network's The Claman Countdown and said that Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth should have responded differently to the ongoing controversy.

Frericks said that Whitworth should have responded by saying, "'We wouldn't do this again 'cause we've lost billions of dollars of market cap. Our brands are down almost 30 percent, and all of a sudden, we're putting a lot of our suppliers at risk, and they're laying off hundreds of people from jobs at some of their suppliers.'"

A stock photo showing a beer brewer looking at beer in glass while standing next to a colleague in a brewery. On Tuesday, July 11, 2023, a former Anheuser-Busch executive spoke about the ongoing boycott of Bud Light following its partnership with Dylan Mulvaney. iStock / Getty Images Plus

"There's going to be more employees at risk if we don't find a CEO who can somehow address the situation, get those customers back that were always loyal to Bud Light and move this company forward," Frericks said.

Newsweek reached out to Anheuser-Busch via email for comment. Since April, Bud Light and its parent company, Anheuser-Busch have continued to face criticism and an ongoing boycott after they partnered with transgender influencer and activist, Mulvaney.

The popular beer company sent Mulvaney a customized Bud Light can with her face on it to commemorate her transition to becoming a woman. Following a video posted by Mulvaney showcasing the can, many conservative voices spoke out in opposition to the partnership. Last month, Whitworth appeared on CBS Mornings and appeared to sidestep questions on if the partnership was a mistake.

Over the past several months as the boycott has continued, Bud Light has seen a decline in sales and revenue. Bump Williams Consulting previously provided Newsweek with NielsenIQ sales data showing a decline in Bud Light sales. According to the data, Bud Light saw a 28 percent decline in revenue sales for the week ending on July 1, when compared to the same period a year earlier.

Photos posted on social media earlier this month also showed several cases of Bud Light left on the shelves ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend. The beer company discounted its product on the holiday weekend, making some cases free in certain areas of the nation.

"I'm shocked about the financial hit this company has taken," Frericks said while appearing on Fox Business Network's The Claman Countdown. "I think I'm even more shocked, though, about the lack of clear response that the current CEO has delivered during this crisis."

Newsweek reached out to Strive, where Frericks currently serves as the co-founder and president, via email for comment.

Dylan Mulvaney attends the Them Now Awards 2023 at Public Hotel on June 14, 2023, in New York City. The ongoing boycott of Bud Light that stemmed from the company's commemorative can to Mulvaney has led a former exec to warn of upcoming layoffs. Getty Images

In an Instagram video on June 29, Mulvaney responded to the ongoing controversy surrounding her partnership with Bud Light and criticized the company's response.

"I was waiting for the brand to reach out to me but they never did and for months now I've been scared to leave my house," Mulvaney said. "For a company to hire a trans person and then not publicly stand by them is worse in my opinion than not hiring a trans person at all."

In response to Mulvaney's criticism, Anheuser-Busch told Newsweek, "As we've said, we remain committed to the programs and partnerships we have forged over decades with organizations across a number of communities, including those in the LGBTQ+ community. The privacy and safety of our employees and our partners is always our top priority."