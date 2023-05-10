Dylan Mulvaney Says She's 'Having Trouble Sleeping' Amid Bud Light Scandal

More than a month after the Bud Light backlash began, transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney admits she's still "having trouble sleeping."

In early April, the beer brand Bud Light angered many after it sent Mulvaney a personalized can to help her celebrate 365 days since she began her gender transition. Ever since, parent company Anheuser-Busch has had to deal with public outcry, boycotts and condemnation from the likes of Kid Rock, Donald Trump and more.

As a result of the brief collaboration, the influencer has been the subject of online hate.

Anheuser-Busch has since reportedly distanced itself from the partnership, with CEO Brendan Whitworth saying in a statement that the beer brand "never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer."

Dylan Mulvaney, pictured at her Day 365 Live! at The Rainbow Room on March 13, 2023 in New York City, recently opened up about the effect the Bud Light backlash is having on her. Ray Rochlin/Getty Images

While the grumbling about Bud Light continues, and examples of alleged boycotts continue to be seen online, Mulvaney has opened up about the effect it is having on her during an appearance on the Dear Schuyler podcast.

"It's true, I'm having trouble sleeping," Mulvaney said.

The host, Schuyler Bailar, shared some affirming words for Mulvaney, telling her she's not alone in this fight. She continued: "There is a guilt sometimes when you go to do something fun or you go on vacation. Those are part of the rest, part of the recharge, and a privilege because we are very privileged to rest in moments."

"But again, it's the long game, it's the long race," the influencer said on the podcast.

While Mulvaney opened up about the struggles she's faced over the past month, it appears she has received a career bump as a result.

Prior to the controversy in early April, Mulvaney had 10.8 million followers on TikTok thanks to her Day 365 of Girlhood video series which charted her first year of transitioning. She also had 1.76 million Instagram followers when the controversy began. By mid April, both of these accounts had received significant improvements in follower numbers, according to social media statistics website Social Blade.

The collaboration between Mulvaney and Bud Light appears to have been a one off, with Anheuser-Busch recently distancing itself from the situation, and from Mulvaney.

A food branding expert previously suggested to Newsweek the partnership could have been a ploy to appeal to other markets around the world, but Emma Ferrara, chief business development officer at Viral Nation Ferrara, told Newsweek she doesn't see the partnership continuing.