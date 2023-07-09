'Punch In The Gut': Three Teachers On Having To Work Second Jobs To Get By

Cassie Head teaches 30 fourth graders from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., has a two-hour break—and then heads to start her shift as a server at a local restaurant.

Head told Newsweek that "it feels unfair" to study and train for so long to be a teacher and then "not even bring home a livable wage."

And she's not alone. Her TikTok video, which has amassed over 3 million views, has inspired other teachers to share their second job, with most teaching by day and waitressing or bartending by night.

The 25-year-old New Yorker shared that one of her favorite things about teaching is the chance to build relationships with young students and watch them develop with every lesson taught. Despite her love for the profession, Head was horrified by the salary offered to her when she started.

Cassie Head (L) and Ashley Rocketfield (R) spoke out about how their teaching salaries aren't enough as an income. They both have multiple jobs to make ends meet. Cassie Head / Ashley Rocketfield

'Felt Like a Punch in the Gut From Reality'

Head told Newsweek: "When I was offered my first teaching position, I quickly realized that as a single mom, it was going to be extremely hard to pay my bills and live on my own. As soon as I was offered the job, sadly the salary I was given felt like a punch in the gut from reality.

"I had just studied and worked extremely hard in college, to be offered $37,000 as a full-time fourth-grade teacher with a bachelor's degree. So, unfortunately, it was immediately difficult to sustain a living."

Many teachers are offered the option to receive 21 paychecks from the weeks worked, or they can spread the annual salary into 26 paychecks. Head chose the latter to ensure that she still has her teaching income when school is out.

Head's teaching salary is currently between $45,000 and $49,000 per year, meaning she takes home around $700 a week once deductions are taken. That is slightly above the national average for teachers in the United States, as the National Education Association (NEA) estimates that the average starting salary in 2023 is $42,844.

A lot of teachers, including Head, have seen a slight increase in their salary to try to keep up with the cost of living, but for many that still isn't enough. The NEA says that pay has failed to keep up with the rising inflation, and despite the increases, teachers in 2023 earn $3,644 less than they did 10 years ago.

Newsweek reached out to the NEA about the financial difficulties of many teachers for comment.

Cassie Head, 25, in her fourth-grade classroom. Head has been dismayed by the low income she earns as a teacher since she started. Cassie Head

'It Feels Like I Work Non-Stop'

Aside from teaching, Head also works as a waitress and picks up babysitting jobs when she can fit that in, too. But even with three jobs, making ends meet still isn't easy.

"I have always held at least two jobs, as I currently teach fourth grade, serve at a golf course, and babysit occasionally. I am also currently working on my master's degree," Head said.

"I have faced all types of financial difficulties. Paying for rent, weekly groceries, and of course the expenses that come up when something breaks or needs repairing. I live on my own with my 6-year-old son, and my income is the only one in the house."

After spending 43 hours a week teaching, the shifts that Head works as a waitress vary depending on the time of year. During the winter, she will work between six and 10 hours as a server, but that increases to 18 hours a week in the spring. Once school is out for the summer, Head can pick up more shifts so she does around 20 hours a week instead, and then an additional 16 hours a week babysitting too.

"Lately, at the end of the week I've been feeling deflated," she said. "It feels like I work non-stop and most of that money goes on the bare necessities. It has definitely got more challenging, and most people aren't surprised when I tell them I work two jobs," Head said.

"Working a second job certainly helps quite a bit, but I don't think it's fair that I have to work two jobs to be able to afford to live and support myself and my son. I don't think people realize how much work goes into teaching, with how little pay you earn. I spent four years working on my degree and completed many expensive tests to receive my teaching certificates."

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) estimates that full-time workers in the U.S. without a high school diploma will likely earn $682 per week, whereas college graduates can earn over $1,600 a week instead. So, although higher earnings are predicted for those who study for longer, Head has questioned how much it was worth it given her wage.

Ashley Rocketfield (L) and with her partner (R). Rocketfield has had a second and third job throughout her teaching career as one income wouldn't suffice. Ashley Rocketfield

'Times Are Still Difficult'

Just like Head, throughout her six-year career, Ashley Rocketfield, 35, has to fill her days working multiple jobs just to live comfortably. The first-grade teacher works at her school for approximately 47 hours a week, followed by 10 hours of waitressing and an additional two hours a week tutoring outside of school.

"I've had a second job throughout my teaching career. I have always found it difficult to pay for the things I need for my classroom and personal life. If I didn't have a second job, I couldn't contribute to family vacations, holidays and other expenses," Rocketfield told Newsweek.

"The main reason I still work a second job is to pay for my grad courses. In Massachusetts, you need a master's degree in order to keep your teaching license."

Rocketfield said that she's "always had a second job while teaching," because living off her teacher's wage alone has never been an option. Despite working almost 60 hours a week and taking home $57,000 as a full-time teacher, "times are still difficult" for Rocketfield.

"If I worked consistently at the restaurant, and didn't have weekends off at all, I would be more comfortable, but I'm 35 and that would burn me out quickly," she said. "I'm very fortunate to have some flexibility at the restaurant I work at. The tutoring is right in the town where I work, so I usually stay at school until 4:30 p.m. and then go and tutor before heading home.

"When some teachers find out that I work another job, they're usually surprised. I don't think they could imagine doing what we do and then having to tutor and waitress afterward. It's tiring for sure, but it's all worth it," she said.

Ashley Rocketfield (R) with her partner and with a colleague (R). Rocketfield, from Massachusetts, works as a full-time teacher, as well as a waitress and a tutor. Ashley Rocketfield

Becoming a teacher was Rocketfield's dream since she felt inspired by some of the excellent teachers she had during her own school days. Her dream may have come true, and though the reality of being a teacher certainly isn't perfect, Rocketfield wouldn't change it for the world.

"There are so many teachers leaving the profession to work a job that is less stressful, less demanding, and higher paying. I'll be honest, it has definitely crossed my mind. Especially when I see how comfortable so many of my friends are, with less stress," she said.

"But as corny as it sounds, being a teacher is a part of who I am. I can't imagine not teaching. I love how happy my students are when we do fun and silly things together. I love seeing their progress and how confident they start to feel in first grade. Do I wish we got paid more? Absolutely! But at this point in my life, I wouldn't change my career."

'Teachers Can Explore Freelancing Work'

Raymond Quisumbing, a financial planner affiliated with Bizreport.com, told Newsweek that the income that "most teachers get is not enough to support a comfortable lifestyle." While working more than one job might be the only option for many, he encourages those individuals to harness their skills and choose jobs that play to their abilities.

"Most households nowadays are also having a hard time managing their finances due to increased costs for utilities and basic goods. This leaves others with little choice but to delay their educational expenses and other wants," Quisumbing said.

"With today's economic challenges, there are opportunities to sell educational content and skills training, which allows people to earn more. Teachers can also explore freelancing work that requires their expertise. Just like managing a diversified portfolio, it is now a wise move to diversify into more than just one source of income."

Earning multiple incomes is undoubtedly hard to sustain, but Quisumbing insists that "one must continually adapt and gain new skill sets in order to be competitively paid."

Do you have a monetary dilemma? Let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.