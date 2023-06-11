Woman Reveals High-School Teacher Set Her Up With Her Own Brother-in-Law

When people ask "how did you meet?," many couples might say that they met online, some might tell of a flirty encounter at a bar, but how many can say they were set up by their former schoolteacher?

Elizabeth Gervais, from Colorado, knew she wanted to live elsewhere and try to learn a second language. When her lease ended in 2021, she took a leap of faith by moving to Costa Rica. She told Newsweek that she "felt a distinct pull to go there" of all places.

Just two days after booking her flights, Gervais, 25, bumped into her former teacher, Jessica, who had taught her humanities during high school. Gervais excitedly told her about the plans to relocate, and Jessica sneakily put her in touch with her brother-in-law who lives there.

Photos of Elizabeth Gervais and Pablo Mora in Costa Rica together. Gervais told Newsweek that the couple were set up by her former school teacher. @elliegervais

"I think she was just kindly connecting me with them, should I ever need someone down there," Gervais said. "I didn't really expect to ever meet her in-laws, but I felt grateful that I had a mutual connection there in any case."

A month after Gervais moved to the Nicoya Peninsula, she heard from Pablo Jose Sandoval Mora, Jessica's brother-in-law. He offered to be Gervais' tour guide for the day and, much to their surprise, they "hit it off immediately."

In that first moment, Gervais recounts feeling "an immediate, intense and unique connection" with Mora, 27. Now, two years on from their first date, she said that they "have hung out every day since then."

The dating world can be difficult to navigate, but not if you have loved ones to help you out. Almost a third (32 percent) of adults in a long-term relationship were introduced to their partner by friends or family, according to data collected by Pew Research Center in 2020. A job can offer more than just work, as 18 percent of participants met their partner through their job, and 17 percent met at school.

Online dating isn't without its complications, but for some, it can create the happiest of endings. The survey found that 12 percent of relationships were formed online.

Photos of Gervais and Mora in Costa Rica together. The couple met in 2021, and Gervais told Newsweek that they've rarely been apart ever since. @elliegervais

When Gervais reflects on the speed with which she decided to move to Costa Rica, booking the flights that day, and then seeing Jessica two days later, she is astounded at how perfectly everything worked out.

"I think the craziest part of the story for me is the timing of it all," Gervais said. "I didn't question what I was doing once. I booked my flights, two days later I ran into Jessica, and the rest is history.

"It all just fell together in the most unexpected way," Gervais added. "I feel so grateful for her. I also feel so grateful for Pablo. He is my home away from home, always."

Evidently, Jessica had hoped this would happen all along. She called it her "master plan," once Gervais and Mora became official.

"Jessica is so happy for us and is even coming to Costa Rica next month with her husband and two kids," Gervais said. "I can't wait to see them."

Gervais shared the tale of how she and Mora were set up by her former teacher on TikTok (@elliegervais) on June 4, and the video quickly generated more than 1.1 million views. Over 230,000 people have liked the clip explaining how a sheer coincidence led to a wonderful romance.

"The reaction has been amazing," Gervais said. "We have had so many comments telling us to write a book, or people explaining different theories, like the Butterfly Effect, to explain how this might have fallen into place for us.

"I think our story gives people hope that serendipitous love stories still exist, and that the universe is working for you," she added. "You will find the people who are meant to be in your life."

Among the hundreds of comments on the video, many social-media users have been quick to marvel at the couple's unbelievable love story.

One commenter wrote that "this is the perfect love story, oh my god."

Another comment reads that "it's giving book romance."

