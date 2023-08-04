Family & Parenting

Mom Reveals That Her 8-Month-Old Son Is the Size of a 3-Year-Old

By
A mom-of-four has amazed social media after sharing an adorable sibling moment between her son and his sister, but the internet can't believe the difference in the two children's ages.

Viewers could be forgiven for assuming that Ciera Hudson's children are of similar age, as her youngest son, Suede, almost towers over his 3-year-old sister, Winnie. However, Hudson told Newsweek that her son is only 8 months old, joking that "he is a big, chunky boy."

Hudson said: "He was average size early on, and he's been much bigger as a baby overall than our first three daughters.

"Our 3-year-old, Winnie, is on the smaller size, but our 8-month-old is 90 percent for weight and height, making him look so big next to her," she added.

Suede Hudson, 8 months, with sisters
From left: Suede Hudson, 8 months, with his sister, Winnie, 3 years old; and with his three big sisters. Suede has left millions of TikTok users in shock as they learned he's only months old. @cierahudson

Hudson, from Salt Lake City, Utah, said that Suede was 8 pounds when he was born, which is around the average birth weight, according to Stanford Medicine. Yet, in the months after, he has continued to grow even more, and now rivals his big sister for size.

On July 30, Hudson shared the video of Suede sitting on Winnie's lap on her TikTok account (@cierahudson). It's already been viewed more than 8 million times. In just a matter of days, it's also received over 890,000 likes.

Social-media users have been awestruck by Suede's huge size, with many people even touting him for great sporting success in the future, given his powerful stature.

"He's breastfed currently, and we just started baby-led weaning, so he eats little bits of whatever we are eating," Hudson said. "Lots of people on social media have been saying that he must have college recruiters looking at him already."

Suede Hudson, eight months old
From left: Ciera Hudson and her youngest child, Suede, 8 months; and the baby boy with one of his sisters. Hudson told Newsweek that her son sometimes eats bits of her meals. @cierahudson

Despite Suede's big build, he is still the baby of the family, and Hudson loves sharing videos of her four children together.

While there may be more than two years between Winnie and her not-so-little brother, Hudson joked on TikTok that they "weigh the exact same right now."

The viral video has attracted masses of attention, with more than 5,300 comments on the post already. Many people have questioned what Suede is fed to reach his size, and others asking where he'll be playing his college football.

One comment reads: "What are you feeding him? Protein powder?"

Another person wrote: "He's just put a mortgage down."

"Has he committed to a college yet?" joked one TikTok user.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your babies you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC