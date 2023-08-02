Elderly Man Mauled To Death By Four Dogs: Police

An elderly man in Hawaii has died after he was attacked by four dogs, according to police.

Police in Kau, the southernmost district on the main island of Hawaii, responded to reports of an animal complaint in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estate area at about 8:59 a.m. on Tuesday, August 1.

When officers arrived they found an elderly man, believed to be in his 70s, in the roadway. A witness reported hearing "a commotion" outside his home.

A Hawaii Police Department (HPD) press release said: "When the witness went to check, he saw the victim being attacked in the roadway by four large dogs. The witness chased the dogs and called the police and paramedics to the scene."

The elderly man was then transported to the Kona Community Hospital, on the west side of the main island, but he succumbed to his injuries. Police did not disclose what breed the dogs were.

Police have not shared the victim's identity and will not until a positive identification has been made and his next of kin have been contacted. An autopsy will be held to determine the exact cause of death.

Hawaii Police Chief Ben Moszkowicz said: "There is currently no evidence that the victim provoked this horrific attack. This incident is a senseless tragedy that could have been avoided."

The dogs' owners were not at home at the time of the attack, although police have identified and contacted them.

Investigators are now looking into claims the dogs were previously reported as being strays.

The owners have since surrendered all four dogs as well as a litter of 10 puppies to the Hawaii County Animal Control and Protection Agency.

Police are investigating the incident as a negligent failure to control a dangerous dog case, a Class B felony.

If convicted under the charge, the dog owners could face up to $25,000 in fines, 10 years in prison, restitution, and/ or the humane destruction of the dogs involved.

According to DogsBite.org, which monitors dog attacks across the U.S., there were 54 recorded dog bite fatalities in 2022. From 2005 through 2019, canines killed 521 Americans, with pit bulls contributing to 66 percent (346) of these deaths. Combined, pit bulls and rottweilers contributed to 76 percent of the total recorded deaths.

A man in Alabama died after being attacked by a group of dogs on Saturday.

Demarcus "Sam" McKenzie, 27, was found dead on July 29 in the driveway of a home in Skipperville. He was in such a bad condition that the responding police initially believed he had been shot.