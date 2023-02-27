Texas Man Killed in Dog Attack Identified, Suspect Arrested: Officials

An elderly man killed in a horrific dog attack has been identified and a suspect has been arrested, according to Texas officials.

The Bexar County medical examiner in northwest San Antonio identified the 81-year-old victim who was mauled to death on Friday, February 24, as Roman Najera, ABC affiliate KSAT 12 reported.

Najera and his 74-year-old wife were attacked by two American Staffordshire terriers when they arrived at the 2800 block of Depla Street to visit some friends.

A San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) spokesperson said in a February 25 Facebook post that the dogs had escaped from their yard, which was next to where the couple had planned to visit. The man and woman suffered bites in the attack.

The post continued: "Witnesses saw the attack and called police and EMS. San Antonio Fire Department (SAFD) EMS arrived at the location and saw the dogs still actively attacking the couple and attempted to intervene.

"During their efforts, one of the EMS Captains was bitten on his leg by one of the dogs. The male and female victims and the EMS Captain were all transported to a local hospital for their injuries.

"Despite efforts by SAFD EMS to save the male victim, he died as a result of the dog attacks."

Najera's wife suffered serious injuries, but was released from hospital on Saturday, while the fire captain and another injured person sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to KSAT 12.

An SAPD spokesperson said Christian Alexander Moreno, 31, was arrested and faces a felony charge of "attack by dangerous dog causes death" and a felony charge of "injury to an elderly."

The cause of the attack is being investigated by SAPD officers and members of the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services (SAACS).

Dangerous Dogs

According to KSAT 12, the SAACS took three dogs away in connection with the incident and euthanized them on Friday night.

Dogs Bite, a website that tracks dog attacks across the country, there were 48 fatalities in 2019.

In the U.S., nearly one in five people who are bitten by a dog need medical attention, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC noted there are things that you should do if an unfamiliar dog approaches you, which include:

Stay still and be calm.

Avoid direct eye contact with the dog.

Do not panic, make loud noises, or run.

Say "no" or "go home" in a firm, deep voice and stand with the side of your body facing the dog.

Slowly raise your hands to your neck with your elbows in and wait for the dog to pass or slowly back away.

Newsweek has contacted the SAPD for comment.