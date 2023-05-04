Heartwarming

Elephant Who Lost Foot in Snare Trap Receives Prosthetic in Touching Video

By
Heartwarming Elephants Prosthetics TikTok Cambodia

An Asian elephant in Cambodia has moved online viewers after footage of him receiving a new prosthetic limb went viral on social media.

The video was shared by British TV show presenter and wildlife photographer Cameron Whitnall on TikTok and has been viewed over 3.7 million times.

"Chhouk [the elephant] was found in 2007, at less than a year old, wandering alone in the forest in northeast Cambodia," Whitnall told Newsweek. "He had not only lost his foot to a poacher's snare, but he was also gravely ill from the infected wound and severely malnourished."

Elephant prosthetic foot
Cameron Whitnall holds Chhouk's prosthetic foot, and the elephant is seen walking with it. Cameron Whitnall/@camwhitnall/Wildlife Alliance Cambodia/TikTok

Chhouk was rescued by Nick Marx, the Wildlife Alliance's director in Cambodia, and has lived at the center ever since.

"It's not very common for animals to get prosthetic limbs," Whitnall said. "However, I have seen other elephants, vultures, toucans and animals receive prosthetics. Sadly, threats like snares usually kill the animal, but thankfully Wildlife Alliance were able to rescue Chhouk before it became too severe and build him a prosthesis."

He continued: "Thanks to incredible vets, conservation organizations, good zoos and people, we're able to give animals a better quality of life with prosthetic limbs like Chhouk."

Read more

Chhouk's replaceable feet were designed and built by the Cambodian School of Prosthetics and Orthotics and funded by Whitnall's family zoo, Paradise Wildlife Park, which is in Hertfordshire, England. "It's made from recycled tires, plastics and foam for comfort," Whitnall said.

Chhouk, who is 15, is almost 9 feet tall and 20 meters long, so the foot has to be extremely strong to support his weight. As a result, the foot itself weighs about 44 pounds, roughly the same as a baby bison.

Chhouk the Asian elephant
Chhouk's prosthetic foot allows him to walk, but it must be changed every six months as he continues to grow. Cameron Whitnall/Wildlife Alliance

Elephants continue to grow until they are around 20 to 25 years old, so Chhouk's foot needs to be replaced every six months. "The keepers use positive reinforcement training to reward Chhouk with tasty treats such as coconut for his cooperation during the shoe-changing process," Whitnall said. "As a result, Chhouk always associates it with a reward and a positive experience."

In the TikTok video, Whitnall (@camwhitnall) walks his followers through the process of foot replacement. "First they clean it to reduce any infections and soars, apply the sleeve—Chhouk kindly lifts his leg to make it easier for the team—and the foot goes on," he says in a voice-over.

The video has received hundreds of thousands of likes and comments on the platform.

"Incredible how he understands that you want to help," said one user. "Oh my heart! he has to be my favorite elephant ever," wrote another.

Do you have an animal or nature story to share with Newsweek? Do you have a question about elephants? Let us know via nature@newsweek.com.
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

