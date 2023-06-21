Elliot Page Speaks Out Against Wave of 'Anti-Trans Rhetoric and Lies'

Actor Elliot Page has spoken out against a wave of "anti-trans rhetoric and lies" that has led to boycott calls and criticism of businesses that support those who identify as transgender.

In recent months, the number of large U.S. brands being targeted with boycott calls has grown dramatically, as a host of different companies unveil products supporting Pride Month, which takes place every June. Companies supporting the LGBTQ+ community outside of Pride Month have also faced backlash from conservatives.

Bud Light drew relentless criticism in April for a small branded partnership it had with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. In a video posted to Instagram on April 1, Mulvaney said that the beer brand had sent her a can with her face on it to commemorate 365 days of her living as a woman.

Mulvaney's partnership with Bud Light drew condemnation from several conservative figures, including Rep. Dan Crenshaw, a Texas Republican. Many issued boycott calls, and there has been overt scrutiny of an increasing number of companies over their pro-LGBTQ+ marketing initiatives.

Elliot Page is pictured on October 02, 2021 in Paris, France. The actor has spoken out against the wave of "anti-trans rhetoric" that has recently dominated the political landscape. Peter White/Getty Images

Screen star Page, 36, who announced in December 2020 that he is transgender, addressed the current mood regarding transgender people when he made an appearance on U.K. TV show Lorraine on Wednesday.

During the interview, host Lorraine Kelly said that there is "so much noise out there" against transgender people, and asked Page how he was handling it.

"It's very true what you're saying," said Page, who is prompting his new memoir, Pageboy. "It is interesting to be in a place in my life I could've never imagined. So much of my life I found it very difficult to see a future. And I feel the most embodied, and confident, and present and creative.

"This would've been impossible before, to sit down to have the space in my mind to be creative to this degree. To be comfortable enough to sit with myself to even complete a task like this, like writing a book. So I feel so grateful for that. And then, of course, there's the backlash and that negative energy. For me, it's really all about community and relying on my friends and my trans pals in the moments when times can be overwhelming."

Canadian-born Page worked on the TV shows Pit Pony, Trailer Park Boys and ReGenesis, before landing his breakthrough role as a teenage vigilante in the 2005 movie Hard Candy. He enjoyed further success playing a pregnant teenager in the critically-acclaimed 2007 comedy Juno. His other credits include Whip It, Inception, Tallulah, and Netflix superhero series The Umbrella Academy.

Speaking about the difficulties he faced with coming to terms with his own identity, Page went on: "I didn't have examples. There wasn't a conversation when I was growing up. I didn't have language for it. And the reality is we [trans people] have been here forever, all around the world. And all trans people want is to be able to exist and thrive and be able to live our lives fully. And unfortunately, we deal with so much anti-trans rhetoric and lies about our lives and also our healthcare."

Bills have been introduced across several states seeking to ban gender-affirming care for teenagers under the age of 18. The Equality Federation, a group that advocates for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community and tracks all anti-trans legislative efforts across the country, from medical care bans to attempts to limit trans students' access to student athletics and other sports, has identified these recent bills as part of a nationwide, carefully coordinated push attacking the rights of trans youth in GOP-led states.

The battle for transgender rights and trans patients' access to health care isn't being played out at the state level alone. Last year, Republicans in the House of Representatives introduced a bill that would allow trans people to sue medical staff who helped them transition as minors.

During his appearance on Lorraine on Wednesday, Page spoke about how he is using his platform to advocate for those who don't have similar resources.

"I have a lot of privilege," he said. "I have resources that have allowed me to get to where I needed to be. And so many individuals that sacrificed far more than me, who dealt with far more brutal realities than me, worked and fought so hard for me to be able to have this space to exist. And so I want to use my platform to help in whatever way is possible."

"I want everybody to expand and become their authentic selves, whatever that means for them," he continued. "So I hope that the tide can continue to shift in a positive direction."

Concluding with advice for trans people, Page said that "the shame you're carrying, that embarrassment, whatever you're feeling, it is not yours. It is theirs. And you listen to yourself and you trust yourself... You're special and you're not alone. There are so many people that love you and are here for you."

Toward the end of 2020, Page announced his transition when he wrote in a note shared on Twitter: "I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life."

"I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey," he went on. "I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.

"I've been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society."

Sharing his plans to become an advocate for the trans community, he added. "The statistics are staggering. The discrimination towards trans people is rife, insidious and cruel, resulting in horrific consequences.

"Enough is enough. You aren't being 'canceled,' you are hurting people. I am one of those people and we won't be silent in the face of your attacks."

In July 2022, Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson's Twitter account was suspended indefinitely after he refused to apologize for comments he made about Page. It was later reinstated when Elon Musk took over the social media platform.