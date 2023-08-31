Elon Musk Silent on Man Sentenced to Death for His Tweets

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has been noticeably silent after a Saudi Arabian national was sentenced to death for a series of posts on Musk's social media platform criticizing his government, calling into question the limits of Musk's commitment to uninhibited free speech when it comes to his own financial interests.

According to an August 29 news release by Human Rights Watch, a civil rights non-governmental organization based in New York City, 54-year-old retired Saudi teacher Muhammad al-Ghamdi was sentenced to death this year by a Saudi court on a series of charges related to his online political activism.

Charges, according to documents obtained by HRW, include describing the King or the Crown Prince in a way that undermines religion or justice, supporting a terrorist ideology, communication with a terrorist entity, and a violation of Saudi law for publishing false news with the intention of executing a terrorist crime.

SpaceX, Twitter and electric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends an event during the Vivatech technology startups and innovation fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France, on June 16, 2023. Musk has been noticeably silent after a Saudi Arabian national was sentenced to death for a series of posts on Musk's social media platform criticizing his government. Joel Saget/AFP/Getty

Al-Ghamdi's trial judgment claims he used his accounts on the Musk-owned platform X, formerly Twitter, as well as the Google-owned YouTube to commit his alleged crimes.

Newsweek reached out to both platforms, which have yet to release a statement, via email for comment.

Musk's silence is particularly jarring given his self-professed commitment to free speech, which he often expresses in critiques of the U.S. government and institutions as complicit in an Orwellian plot to restrict free speech.

After purchasing the social media platform, Musk notably allowed several right-leaning journalists unfettered access to company documents and files in an effort to prove the previous regime had worked closely with the U.S. government to restrict the content shared by its users—a series of reports later referred to as "The Twitter Files."

But his reluctance to comment stands out given a pledge Musk made this month that the platform cover the legal costs of anyone who gets in trouble with their boss for their activity the social media platform.

"No limit," he wrote.

If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill.



No limit.



Please let us know. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023

Some online have alleged his reluctance to wade into al-Ghamdi's case could stem from his close and long-standing financial connections to the Saudi royal family.

In January, Musk testified in a federal courtroom in San Francisco in connection with a class action lawsuit from investors in his car company Tesla about a pair of tweets that Musk posted on August 7, 2018, suggesting he had financial backing to take the company private, even though he did not.

Musk later said in court that he believed he had secured the financial backing he needed to take Tesla private following a series of 2018 meetings with representatives from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund that ultimately fell through.

But Musk is also tied to Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who became the second-largest shareholder of Twitter on the same day Musk closed the deal to purchase the platform with the intent of taking it private.

The prince, a top shareholder in the previous regime of Twitter and a former Musk critic, was never a guaranteed supporter of the deal, and previously threatened to vote against the sale in a tweet criticizing it.

Musk, however, questioned the motivations for opposing it in his own retort.

At the time, Twitter was still reeling from revelations contained in a criminal complaint by the FBI that Twitter employee Ali Alzabarah spied for the Saudi Arabian government inside Twitter for as long as seven years, while Saudi Arabian citizens are subject to strict content moderation by the Saudi government.

"What are the Kingdom's views on journalistic freedom of speech?" Musk asked at the time.

Less than one month later, the prince was on board.