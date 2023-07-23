News

Elon Musk's Twitter 'X' Logo Plan Met With Ridicule and Jokes

By
News Twitter Elon Musk Social media Internet

Elon Musk's proposal to change the Twitter logo from a bird to an "X" was met with ridicule and jokes from the platform's users on Sunday.

Musk, whose purchase of the social media giant last year has been marred by financial troubles, outages and other controversies, suggested he would soon rebrand the platform in a series of tweets posted on Sunday, just after midnight ET. These changes could include a shift away from the traditional bird iconography the platform has used since its launch, he wrote.

"And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds," Musk tweeted.

He also wrote that the logo could be changed as soon as Sunday, and would "of course" be in an Art Deco style in follow-up tweets. Musk also floated some other changes to the platform, such as making its default color black. Twitter also announced this week that it would implement limits on how many direct messages unverified users can send.

Newsweek reached out to Musk via his Tesla and SpaceX companies for comment via email, as Musk disbanded Twitter's public relations team last year.

Elon Musk Twitter rebrand sparks jokes, ridicule
Elon Musk speaks at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center on June 16 in Paris. Musk on Sunday faced ridicule after he proposed a rebrand of social media giant, Twitter. Chesnot/Getty Images

Musk's proposal sparked an avalanche of critiques and jokes early Sunday morning.

Commentator Ed Krassenstein wrote in a lengthy post critiquing the potential change that Musk's rebrand would "single-handedly kill Twitter."

"Anyone who tries to defend Elon Musk over this move is either brainwashed or completely insane," he tweeted. "We've seen Elon fail at this type of branding once with one of his children. Who names a kid X Æ A-12 Musk? Now he's going to do it to Twitter!"

Twitter user Ed Hall tweeted a mocking proposal for the new logo, sharing an image of the current logo dead with an "X" over its eye captioned, "Introducing Twitter X."

Representative Ted Lieu, a California Democrat, tweeted that a rebrand would not change the issues many critics have taken with over his leadership, specifically pointing to his "free speech" pledge that critics say emboldened conspiracy theorists and hate speech.

"I remember when the Cleveland Browns made a big deal about changing uniform colors. They were still mediocre. Twitter is a worse product now not because of the bird logo, but because @elonmusk elevates conspiracy folks like the pizza gate guy. Twitter X doesn't change that fact," the congressman wrote.

Journalist Bridget Carey tweeted, "A week ago I went on national television and said Twitter is becoming garbage. Now he's actually throwing it all away."

Twitter user Joe Katz tweeted, "Renaming Twitter X is the 21st century replacement for 'rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic' we didn't know we needed."

Several of Musk's changes to Twitter have been met with mixed reaction from the community.

Musk introduced "Twitter Blue," a subscription service for the platform that allows users to become verified. The service replaces the old verification system allowing prominent accounts to receive a "blue checkmark" for free. Experts have warned this change will make it easier for misinformation to spread.

Earlier this month, Musk temporarily placed limits on how many tweets unverified users could view per day, but this feature appears to have been since removed.

Others have also criticized his efforts to prioritize "free speech" on the platform, arguing that he has emboldened those who spread hate speech. The Jewish Democratic Council of America warned in April that Twitter's antisemitism "skyrocketed" after his purchase.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 28
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 28
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC