'Embarrassed' Woman Shares Epic Fail She Made With the Army at the Airport

Finding the perfect airport outfit can be a challenge, but when one woman picked out an old cargo jacket to wear, she wasn't expecting to coordinate with some actual service men and women.

Niamh Murray, 22, was waiting in a café at Shannon Airport, Republic of Ireland, for her flight to Marseille, France. As she started to notice people glancing towards her, she couldn't understand why there were so many eyes laid on her. After seeing the military service men and women walking into the café, the reason for all the staring dawned on Murray, leaving her feeling embarrassed to be unintentionally matching the army uniforms.

Murray, from Kilkee, Republic of Ireland, told Newsweek: "I noticed there were a lot of service men and women around, and I thought they were just refueling. But I wondered why they were looking at me.

Niamh Murray, 22, wearing her cargo jacket at Shannon Airport. The unintentional coordination led to a hilarious response on TikTok, leading to thousands of views and comments. @niamhm123z / TikTok

"Then I looked at my jacket and realized that's what they were looking at. They were staring, so I took the jacket off, so that I didn't look like one of them."

Even if she had have kept the jacket on, Murray would have looked different to the military men and women because she had styled hers with jeans for a casual outfit. But Murray didn't want to garner any further attention, so she chose to remove it entirely.

Each generation tends to have a different view on what constitutes fashion, but millennials are most likely to consider themselves as fashionable, according to a 2021 YouGov poll. The results highlighted that 55 percent of millennials (born between 1981 and 1996) would say they are very fashionable, but the average across all U.S. adults was just 41 percent.

Those in Generation Z (born between 1997 and 2012) were the second most-likely age group to think that they are fashionable, with 46 percent, but baby boomers (born between 1946 and 1964) were the least likely, with 29 percent.

On October 1, Murray posted the video on her TikTok account, under the username @niamhm123z, and it has been viewed almost 600,000 times. Social-media users can't get enough of Murray's unintentional coordination, which is why the post has also received more than 12,800 likes since going viral.

Speaking about the reaction she has received online, Murray said that it's been crazy to see so many views and likes on her post.

"I only posted it as a video showing classic me to go into an airport wearing the same thing as them," Murray added. "I was kind of off TikTok because I didn't use it as much, but I clicked it and saw all the notifications pop up, and I thought, wow that got a reaction."

Many TikTok users have commented on the post already, with one person joking that Murray's jacket offered her the "perfect camouflage." Murray wasn't so sure about that, as she replied: "I wish I could have [hidden]."

Another comment on the video reads: "my imposter syndrome could not."

"Girl you sat at the wrong table," posted one TikTok user.

Do you have any funny videos or pictures that you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.