Emma Roberts Joke Goes Viral After Kim Kardashian 'AHS' Casting

A joke about Kim Kardashian joining American Horror Story starring one of the show's veteran cast members has gone viral among AHS fans.

It was revealed this week that the reality star would be joining the 12th season of the long-running FX anthology series in a role specifically written for her by its co-creator, Ryan Murphy and that she would appear opposite longtime AHS star, Emma Roberts.

"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," Murphy said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done."

Emma Roberts (L) arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. Kim Kardashian (R) attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala on November 12, 2022, in West Hollywood. The two women will be starring in the upcoming season of "American Horror Story." Steve Granitz/Phillip Faraone/Getty Images North America

One fan used a popular meme of Roberts flipping her hair and giggling at the camera while sticking out her tongue to react to the surprising news.

"Emma roberts after killing kim kardashian in the first episode," a Twitter user named @skyferrori wrote in a tweet accompanying the video.

Kardashian has done some acting before, including hosting Saturday Night Live in October 2021 and making a cameo in the 2008 film, Disaster Movie. She's also done voice acting work in the Paw Patrol films and starred in Fall Out Boy's music video for "Thnks fr th Mmrs" in 2007, months before the first season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered.

But AHS will be one of her biggest roles to date.

emma roberts after killing kim kardashian in the first episode pic.twitter.com/0GMhoExjbQ https://t.co/yNOLNWxN95 — leonardo (@skyferrori) April 10, 2023

Her casting was announced on social media in a short animated video, that simply said "Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian are Delicate," which is the name of the upcoming AHS season. Filming is believed to be starting this month with the season premiere happening in August.

Unlike the previous 11 seasons of the show, Murphy is believed to be basing season 12 on existing source material—Danielle Valentine's novel Delicate Condition.

Described as a "feminist update" to the iconic horror Rosemary's Baby, the book's publisher calls it a "gripping thriller about a woman who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens."

The upcoming season will be Roberts' sixth appearance on the anthology series after making her debut in 2013's Coven, and later in Freak Show, Cult, Apocalypse and 1984. the last season of AHS aired in late 2019. Fans were delighted in 2020 when FX announced that AHS was being renewed for a further three seasons.

"Ryan and Brad (Falchuck) are the undisputed masters of horror TV, having created the anthological limited series with American Horror Story and sustaining its success for nearly a decade as FX's highest-rated series," said John Landgraf, chairman of FX Networks and FX Productions, in a statement at the time.