Woman Saying Goodbye to Senior Dog Before Her 2-Year Trip Breaks Hearts

Pets are like family members to many owners, and it can be heartbreaking when we have to say goodbye to them.

One video on TikTok posted on July 6 by Lara O'Byrne shows her sister Ariane saying goodbye to their senior dog as she embarks on a two-year move to Canada from Ireland.

"POV: Your sister is moving to Canada for 2 years and she has to say goodbye to Max (who's 14). He never leaves her side. He's with her all day every day. He's gonna be lost without her," the text reads.

In the video, which has been viewed over 1.6 million times, O'Byrne's sister can be seen hugging their dog Max. Ariane says: "I love you so much and thank you for being my best little friend, and if you need to die you can die. OK?" She adds: "And I had so much fun with you... and you're my best little friend. And I'm going to miss you as much as you're going to miss me, and I have a little T-shirt in your bed for you, so you can smell me when you miss me. OK?" Lara O'Byrne can be heard crying behind the camera.

A woman cuddling with her dog on a couch. An owner's emotional goodbye to her senior dog she may never see again has gone viral on TikTok with over 1.6 million views. Manuel Tauber-Romieri/Getty Images

Whether dogs are with us for a long time or a short time, they make a huge impact on our lives. Seventy-seven percent of dog and cat owners say that their pet is a family member "just like anyone else," according to a 2017 study by McConnell et al., published in the peer-reviewed journal Self and Identity.

The study found that viewing pets as family members not only improved well-being, but also enabled people to include others in their idea of 'family' such as neighbors, friends and co-workers. They enjoyed larger support systems, meaningful relationships, and greater mental and physical health.

"It is no wonder that people confide in their pets, take them on family vacations, and are devastated by their deaths," the study found. "When animals become friends, people's connections with them can be as deep and as meaningful as any other relationship in their lives."

In an update video, Lara O'Byrne can be seen cuddling Max as the caption reads, "promise to mind him! He will miss her sm [so much] but he'll be okay. She is probably coming back at Christmas so he will see her again fingers crossed! Hes my lil baby too so I will do my best to fill Arianes shoes while shes away."

Users on TikTok found the video emotional, with one writing, "I just didn't need to see this... 'If you need to die, you can die' DEVASTATED."

"Tears are tripping me, it's the thought of them wondering where you went," commented another.

"This absolutely wrecked me. He's gonna be so lost without her," wrote a third.

