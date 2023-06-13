Dogs Appear To Process Grief Very Similar to Humans

Whether or not our pets are able to mourn the loss of a loved one the same way as we do is still a debate in modern science, but recent studies have shown that animals are able to express a variety of different feelings—including grief.

Dogs in particular love their owners and other family members, including other pets, like members of their pack, so whenever something happens to them, they display some behaviors that can easily be associated with grief in the same way that we perceive it.

A recent study on mourning behavior in dogs concluded that about 36 percent of dogs experienced a decreased appetite following the loss of a canine companion, and 11 percent of them refused to eat anything at all. This trait is also common among grieving humans, who typically tend to enjoy food less when they are depressed.

Newsweek asked an expert whether or not dogs' grief is comparable to humans' grief, and how you can help a grieving dog get past their pain.

This stock image shows a morose pug lying down on the floor. A pet behavior expert explained to Newsweek how a dog's grief compares to what humans experience. Getty Images

Signs Your Dog Is Grieving

When a dog loses a loved one, their grief brings changes in their life. While we can't simply ask them if they're okay, we can observe their behavior to confirm our concerns.

Kait Hembree, a veterinary behavior nurse and head of training at Boston-based GoodPup, told Newsweek that like us when we're upset, dogs may sleep more than usual, not want to engage in normal activities like walking, or maybe want to end interactions sooner.

"They may have a loss in appetite, play and keep to themselves," Hembree said. "They might even seek seclusion in quieter areas of the home. Depending on the severity of their stress from mourning, they may vocalize, exhibit destructive chewing, and even have elimination accidents."

According to VCA Animal Hospitals, a study proved that following the loss of a canine companion, many dogs slept more than usual while some suffered insomnia, and some dogs even changed the area of the house where they slept.

After the loss of a human companion, about 63 percent of dogs exhibited changes in vocal patterns, with some vocalizing more, and others less. The study concluded that 66 percent of dogs experienced four or more behavioral changes after experiencing a loss, indicating grief.

Hembree said that grief in dogs is also very individual, and each dog will express their emotional stress in a different way. The time frame for grieving will also be different, and dependent on the bond shared, dogs may grieve for days or weeks, or even months.

Does Dog Grief Compare to Human Grief?

As dogs cope with loss, they will exhibit a variety of depressed and withdrawn signals, which are a manifestation of their emotional stress—much like humans, Hembree said.

"The stress and emotions they are experiencing as they try to understand the changes happening are dependent on the strength of the bond that was shared. And, while dogs may not necessarily understand what has happened or why, they do recognize the changes created in the patterns of their daily routines when a person or furry friend is no longer present," she said.

"Oftentimes, we are mourning at the same time as our dogs. Remember that your dog will read your mood, expressions, and posture as much as you are reading theirs."

How to Help a Grieving Dog

You can support your grieving dog by spending extra time with them, diverting their attention by engaging in their favorite activities or going for a walk or a car ride. Being extra affectionate and petting them more often also helps.

You should also avoid leaving your dog alone when you know they are sad and you can't be with them all day. In this case, it's good to leave them with a person they like and trust, or at least provide enough entertainment when you're gone. You could try hiding treats in different places of the house they love to hang around. If your dog doesn't show any signs of getting better you should also consider seeking medical help.

The best way to support your grieving dog is by offering them constant love and reassurance and giving them the time they need to heal, Hembree said.