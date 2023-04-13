Dog's Grief Saying Goodbye to 'Momma' Leaves Hearts Broken

A viral video of a dog appearing to grieve following the death of its companion who was said to be like a "momma" has left the internet in tears.

In the viral video shared to TikTok, user normaflores016 explained that her German shepherd recently lost his companion dog.

The clip shared had the caption: "My little princess crossed into puppy heaven on Good Friday. She was the best girl."

As the clip began, the German shepherd could be seen nuzzling the deceased dog that was laid down on her side in the garage.

It continued to prod the dog with its nose and walk around her while the owner recorded from a distance."

Another caption on the clip stated: "Animals grieve too. They've been together for four years. She was like his momma. He was crying because she wouldn't get up. Therapist said we had to let him say goodbye to her or he would be waiting for her."

According to VCA animal hospitals: "When a dog loses a companion, two- or four-legged, he grieves and reacts to the changes in his life. Dogs alter their behavior when they mourn, much like people do."

This can include the following:

They may become depressed and listless.

They may have a decreased appetite and decline to play.

They may sleep more than usual and move more slowly, sulking around.

Since being shared on Monday, the video has attracted an estimated 1.1 million views and 172,000 likes.

Many of those who commented on the video shared their own experiences of dogs that had appeared to grieve the passing of another companion pet.

TikTok user Tiffany Walder said: "When my dog passed I let my cat see him and sniff him so she knew he was gone. She still carried his toys around crying for weeks."

Lindsey added: "Yep. They need closure too. And this doesn't just apply to their furry family. If something happens to us, they need to see us too."

Kat_Suarez816 posted: "Dogs do grieve and it's horrible. I watched my two change completely when they lost their daughter."

Jose Cabral commented: "Why my husky died, my sister's dog was sad for a while. You can definitely see it."

According to the American Kennel Club: "There are many reasons why German Shepherds stand in the front rank of canine royalty, but experts say their defining attribute is character: loyalty, courage, confidence, the ability to learn commands for many tasks, and the willingness to put their life on the line in defense of loved ones.

"German Shepherds will be gentle family pets and steadfast guardians, but, the breed standard says, there's a certain aloofness that does not lend itself to immediate and indiscriminate friendships."

