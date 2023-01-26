Emotional Moment Cancer-Stricken Dog Tells Her Owners She's 'Ready'

All owners dread the day they'll have to say goodbye to their dogs, and even though it's known that their life span will inevitably be shorter than ours, accepting their loss is still an awful process.

The internet was left in tears after a video of a dog, Lexi, who recently passed due to bone cancer, went viral on social media. The clip, shared on TikTok on Wednesday by the pup's owner, under the username Lozzyp_89, shows the dog's owner picking her up from the floor, and giving her one last hug, before crossing the rainbow bridge.

The video comes with a caption that reads: "The moment we knew you were ready." The owner also added: "Everybody told me that this moment would come... I just didn't think it would happen 6 weeks after we found out it was bone cancer."

Bone cancer or, osteosarcoma is a very aggressive form of malignant tumor of the bone, common in large-breed dogs, and upwards of 90 to 95 percent of patients have micrometastasis, when a small collection of cancer cells spreads through the body.

According to VCA Animal Hospitals, if your dog has osteosarcoma of the limb, you will notice lameness or a distinct swelling. Other symptoms include lethargy, loss of appetite, and reluctance to walk or play, due to pain caused by the tumor.

Moreover, according to the hospital, the most-common areas for osteosarcomas in dogs are the front knee/wrist, and the tibia/fibula below the stifle/knee, although osteosarcoma can also occur in the toes, femurs and hips.

This type of tumor is more likely to affect large-breed dogs than small, and the more predisposed breeds include boxers, Doberman pinschers, golden retrievers, German shepherds, great Danes, greyhounds, Irish setters, Irish wolfhounds, and Rottweilers.

The TikTok video has quickly gained popularity all over the platform, receiving more than 500,000 views and 36,700 likes as of yet.

One TikToker, mohawkchick23, commented: "they let us know when they're ready. I think they hang on for us until they just can't anymore. sorry for your loss." And Jay Mac posted: "That's the heaviest thing you will ever pick up in more [ways than] one. Nothing like the weight of grief."

Debbie H. wrote: "When you know, you know. I'm so sorry!" And N3iiNAy added: "this hit me to the core!! we had our big baby Chiko for almost 10 years and he's been gone for almost 10 years now & I still cry when I think of him."

Another TikToker, Melissa Campbell, wrote: "to the rainbow bridge for this beautiful soul." And Andrew Fickett commented: "just over the rainbow bridge, not far out of sight- will visit on rainy days just as the sun comes back around."

Newsweek reached out to Lozzyp_89 for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.