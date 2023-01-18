Man Asking Golden Retriever for Permission to Propose Melts Hearts

A video of a dog remaining still while holding an engagement ring for his owner has gone viral on TikTok, where it has received 4.2 million views.

The clip shared by TikToker @ashleymadaras was posted with a caption that read: "Kev shared this video with me the night after we got engaged and I immediately cried. I told him that Mac must be the first person he shows the ring to...and I got this."

A message was overlaid across the video: "Mac-ie poo. I'm gonna propose to your mom with that ring on your snout...is that okay? You're the goodest boy! I promised you a greenie so you'd hold still for this."

As another message flashed across the video saying "Can I propose to Mom..." the dog blinked his eyes once, while staring straight at the camera before the clip ended.

Several users on TikTok were impressed by the golden retriever's obedience, and Karen Hathaway wrote: "not me being worried he would say 'get it' accidentally and the dog would flip the ring and eat it like a treat!" in a comment that received more than 50,000 likes.

@ashleymadaras Kev shared this video with me the night after we got engaged and I immediately cried. I told him that Mac must be the first person he shows the ring to…and I got this ❤️❤️❤️#engagement #isaidyes💍 #goldenretriever ♬ Lover - Remix - Taylor Swift

So how was the dog able to sit so still while holding the ring on its nose?

According to an article by veterinarians Debra Horwitz and Gary Landsberg for VCA, one of North America's largest animal-hospital chains, operating over 1,000 establishments, there are various methods to get your dog to respond in a certain way.

The veterinarians wrote: "In most cases food, a toy, or a visual target (which has been associated with favored food treats) can be used to lure the pet into the desired response," as the original poster appeared to do in the latest TikTok video using a "greenie" treat.

"Training a dog to settle and focus should begin in an environment where your dog is calm and there are minimal or no distractions," Horowitz and Landsberg wrote, and "training cannot begin until you have a means by which the target behavior can be reliably and consistently achieved."

The latest video has melted the hearts of users on TikTok. In a comment that received more than 22,000 likes, Raven wrote: "That last blink was definitely a yes."

Heather Lynn commented: "This is the only way i'll accept a proposal."

Sarah Richards wrote: "I'M CRYING!!!!!," while leilani commented: "i'm sobbing."

Laura posted: "He better be in the wedding. So handsome."

Newsweek has contacted @ashleymadaras for comment. This video has not been independently verified.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.