'Spoiled' Bulldog Gets Own Air Con, Stroller and Sits in Front Seat of Car

A video of a "spoiled" English bulldog sitting in the front seat of a car for better access to the air conditioning has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip was posted by @englishharry, the TikTok account of Harry the English bulldog, and had over 230,000 views at the time of writing.

The dog's owner Debra Curtis, a novelist and cultural anthropologist, told Newsweek that Harry has "always had an air conditioner in his bedroom."

She said: "We are empty-nesters and have spoiled Harry with an air conditioner, baby stroller when he was a puppy. He goes to school every day, birthday parties, and pools.

"When my daughters were going off to college, I googled dogs that don't bark and don't like to walk. The English bulldog was at the top of the list," she added.

Debra Curtis with Harry, her English bulldog and a stock image of the front seats of a car. Harry has been "spoiled" since he was a puppy, Curtis told Newsweek, and gets to sit in the front seat during car rides to get access to the air conditioner. iStock/Getty Images Plus right); Provided via Debra Curtis (left

It's no surprise that Curtis turned to owning a dog to cope with empty-nest syndrome because pooches offer companionship as well as health benefits.

An August 2019 study in the International Journal of Community Well-Being said: "Canine companionship is important for people of all ages; for senior people, dogs take on a particular significance."

In an April 2019 National Poll on Healthy Aging, which surveyed 2,051 pet owners aged 50 to 80 and was conducted by the University of Michigan Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation, 79 percent said their pets help reduce stress and 73 percent said the animals give them a sense of purpose.

The viral clip shows Harry in the front seat of a car, while a man is seated behind him. A message overlaid on the video reads: "When Harry sits in the front seat with the air [conditioner] on and dad has to [sit] in the back..."

Several TikTokers were delighted by the pampered dog who appears delighted in the video as he basks in the cooling breeze from the car's air conditioner.

1BrookeAnne said: "That's love," while nunya wrote: "Great dad right there."

User @tswag65 said: "Dad doesn't mind because he loves Harry."

Suzique noted: "The King is pleased," and Myles from Nowhere said: "AS IT SHOULD BE."

User @_sunshineandpickles_ said: "Harry is such a lucky guy to have such great pawrents."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.