This week we've enjoyed a Goldendoodle's hilarious reaction to his owner performing a magic trick and delighted over one 17-year-old cat's happy ending after being adopted.

Alongside viral videos and heartwarming stories, we've also been putting together our Newsweek Pet of the Week with our reader's amazing creatures.

If you want your animal charge to be part of the Newsweek Pet of the Week line-up, follow the instructions at the end of this article to find out more.

Winner:

At just four months old, this bouncy puppy recently experienced his first-ever “pool party.” Jeanne Biddle

Our Pet of the Week winner is Golden Retriever Jinx.

At just four months old, this bouncy puppy recently has enjoyed a special "pool party."

Owner Jeanne Biddle told Newsweek: "July 4, 2023 was scorching hot and Jinx experienced his very first pool party. His delight at the water is priceless."

Living in Pine Knoll Shores, North Carolina, Jinx and his owner have been enjoying the summer together. However, he doesn't just love the heat.

"Besides his little pool, some of his favorite activities include finding any stick and carrying it around with a purpose, squeaky toys, antlers, peanut butter, playing catch, walks on the beach and catching waves," said Biddle.

"He has great respect for the military as he does the military crawl to cool his belly," she joked. "He is a sweetheart and enjoys socializing with people and other dogs."

Finalists:

Husky and Shepherd Chunky's favorite thing to do is play with the hose. Carma Rhodes

Our first finalist this week is Husky/Shepherd mix Chunky.

Living in Kansas with owner Carma Rhodes, he is almost two years old and full of energy.

"I'm afraid I spoil him rotten," Rhodes told Newsweek. "He is my Chunky monkey. His favorite thing to do is play with the water hose. His least favorite is going after wasps, he hates them with a passion.

"The thing I'm not fond of is brushing the dead fur off of him. And it wasn't all of it. His best friend is a feral cat named Tom.

Rocky Mountain Horse Shallow is extra curious and loves showing off his wild and crazy hair. Jan Elger

Our next finalist this week is the incredible Rocky Mountain horse Shallow.

Owned by Jan Elger, the four-year-old has a sense of curiosity and a wild mane.

Shallow told Newsweek, in a message sent via Elger: "I have the wildest crazy hair do and the way I look at my human mom always makes her laugh. As you can certainly tell I have that naughty boy curiosity, very inquisitive or perhaps a bit nosey about everything."

Winston is an "amazing ball of intelligence, love and energy,” said his owner Poe Taylor. Poe Taylor

Last but not least is Winston "Savage" Taylor, a rescue dog who is half Maltese and half Yorkshire Terrier.

"He is this amazing ball of intelligence, love and energy," his owner Poe Taylor told Newsweek. "He believes he's half guard dog and half human."

Taylor and Winston's meeting was noteworthy as well. While at the shelter to meet another dog, Winston managed to make his way out of his cage and instantly ran to Taylor.

"He made a beeline for me and hid behind my legs," she laughed. "I asked the aid looking for him if he was up for adoption too... She said yes and the rest is FUR-ever family history."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.