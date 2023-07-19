Rescue and Adoption

Woman Adopts 17-Year-Old Cat With Terminal Cancer to Love—'Had to Help Her'

By
Rescue and Adoption Cats Pets Cancer Animals

A woman from Massachusetts has shared how she has taken in a 17-year-old cat, despite the fact the feline needs special care as she deals with complex health issues.

Despite having been diagnosed with terminal cancer, Jillian said her new feline companion is a "happy kitty."

"I was taking a look at the local shelter websites, as I often do, to read about the cats that are available for adoption. I didn't necessarily plan on adopting a cat, but I just like taking a peek at the photos and reading about each cat," Jillian told Newsweek. "While looking at the website for a shelter located in Gloucester, Massachusetts, I came across Rayna's profile."

A multicolored cat with piercing green eyes, Rayna instantly found a place in Jillian's heart.

Rayna the cat
Pictures of 17-year-old Rayna, who was recently adopted by 24-year-old Jillian. Rayna was diagnosed with a cancerous stomach tumor that cannot be treated. jepppej/Reddit

"It was like something in me was drawn to her. I saw that she was 17 years old, had special needs, and needed a home," she said. "I knew I had to help her. I reached out to the shelter and got an answer within a few days."

During a virtual meet and greet, Jillian, 24, learned about Rayna's medical issues and was still positive that she wanted to adopt her. Before long, she had arranged to bring the cat home.

"My mom and I went to pick her up at the shelter after work on a Friday. When we first saw her we were so surprised at how skinny she was due to the cancer and hyperthyroidism but I am determined to get her to a healthy weight," Jillian said.

As soon as Rayna arrived in her new home, she settled in.

"She immediately chose the kitchen as her favorite spot. She lays on the rug all day. I put her comfy bed in the kitchen, but she still chooses the rug," Jillian said. "She loves attention and is a very vocal cat—especially when she's waiting for her food. Rayna is also a total purring machine. She even purrs while she eats!"

Rayna has a cancerous stomach tumor and suffers from hyperthyroidism.

Hyperthyroidism in cats is a common endocrine disorder that results from an overactive thyroid gland. It can cause weight loss, increase appetite, thirst, and urination, as well as restlessness, rapid heart rate and even difficulty breathing.

Treated with medication and a prescription diet, it is manageable but does require follow-up vet visits and monitoring. Sadly though, Rayna's cancer is not treatable.

"At her age, surgery to remove the tumor in her stomach would be too risky. For this reason, she is considered a hospice patient, which means the protocol is to make her as comfortable as possible," said Jillian.

Rayna the cat
Pictures of elderly feline Rayna. Despite her prognosis, Rayna is a very happy cat, according to her owner. jepppej/Reddit

But despite her prognosis, Rayna remains a happy cat who loves to eat, lay in the sun and be around people.

Jillian decided to share her story of adopting an elderly cat to try and encourage others to consider it.

"Many people choose to adopt kittens while there are countless senior cats in shelters waiting for their forever home. Senior cats can provide just as much love, happiness, and comfort as kittens or young cats," she said.

She isn't the only one to give an elderly cat another chance at life. In April, a woman shared how she adopted a shelter's oldest cat so that it could "die peacefully" before the plan backfired in the best way possible—the cat is still alive six years later.

"A senior cat may not be in your life for too long, but you will be changing their life by giving them a comfy place to spend their golden years," said Jillian.

She added: "Rayna has saved me just as much as I saved her. I am so grateful that we found each other."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 28
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 28
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC