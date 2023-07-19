Woman Adopts 17-Year-Old Cat With Terminal Cancer to Love—'Had to Help Her'

A woman from Massachusetts has shared how she has taken in a 17-year-old cat, despite the fact the feline needs special care as she deals with complex health issues.

Despite having been diagnosed with terminal cancer, Jillian said her new feline companion is a "happy kitty."

"I was taking a look at the local shelter websites, as I often do, to read about the cats that are available for adoption. I didn't necessarily plan on adopting a cat, but I just like taking a peek at the photos and reading about each cat," Jillian told Newsweek. "While looking at the website for a shelter located in Gloucester, Massachusetts, I came across Rayna's profile."

A multicolored cat with piercing green eyes, Rayna instantly found a place in Jillian's heart.

Pictures of 17-year-old Rayna, who was recently adopted by 24-year-old Jillian. Rayna was diagnosed with a cancerous stomach tumor that cannot be treated. jepppej/Reddit

"It was like something in me was drawn to her. I saw that she was 17 years old, had special needs, and needed a home," she said. "I knew I had to help her. I reached out to the shelter and got an answer within a few days."

During a virtual meet and greet, Jillian, 24, learned about Rayna's medical issues and was still positive that she wanted to adopt her. Before long, she had arranged to bring the cat home.

"My mom and I went to pick her up at the shelter after work on a Friday. When we first saw her we were so surprised at how skinny she was due to the cancer and hyperthyroidism but I am determined to get her to a healthy weight," Jillian said.

As soon as Rayna arrived in her new home, she settled in.

"She immediately chose the kitchen as her favorite spot. She lays on the rug all day. I put her comfy bed in the kitchen, but she still chooses the rug," Jillian said. "She loves attention and is a very vocal cat—especially when she's waiting for her food. Rayna is also a total purring machine. She even purrs while she eats!"

Rayna has a cancerous stomach tumor and suffers from hyperthyroidism.

Hyperthyroidism in cats is a common endocrine disorder that results from an overactive thyroid gland. It can cause weight loss, increase appetite, thirst, and urination, as well as restlessness, rapid heart rate and even difficulty breathing.

Treated with medication and a prescription diet, it is manageable but does require follow-up vet visits and monitoring. Sadly though, Rayna's cancer is not treatable.

"At her age, surgery to remove the tumor in her stomach would be too risky. For this reason, she is considered a hospice patient, which means the protocol is to make her as comfortable as possible," said Jillian.

Pictures of elderly feline Rayna. Despite her prognosis, Rayna is a very happy cat, according to her owner. jepppej/Reddit

But despite her prognosis, Rayna remains a happy cat who loves to eat, lay in the sun and be around people.

Jillian decided to share her story of adopting an elderly cat to try and encourage others to consider it.

"Many people choose to adopt kittens while there are countless senior cats in shelters waiting for their forever home. Senior cats can provide just as much love, happiness, and comfort as kittens or young cats," she said.

She isn't the only one to give an elderly cat another chance at life. In April, a woman shared how she adopted a shelter's oldest cat so that it could "die peacefully" before the plan backfired in the best way possible—the cat is still alive six years later.

"A senior cat may not be in your life for too long, but you will be changing their life by giving them a comfy place to spend their golden years," said Jillian.

She added: "Rayna has saved me just as much as I saved her. I am so grateful that we found each other."

