Hilarious Note Left to Kitten at Shelter Warning He Is 'Not Friendly'

The cats and dogs that populate animal rescue shelters are usually adored and fawned over by onlookers, even if they're ultimately not adopted. Yet, one "moody" kitten has slipped through the cracks amid the mass of "cute" cat videos that are shared across social media on a daily basis.

The black and white kitten was filmed clinging to the bars of its rescue shelter cage, while a note reading "not friendly" had been taped to its front.

"Not friendly but won't hiss. Terrified will absolutely bolt out of cage," the note warned. The video clip then pans out to show the kitten in an anxious and alarmed state, as it attempted to climb out of its crate.

The video had been captioned: "Hoarding cases are always a delight."

The newly-viral video had been posted by a cat compilation account on TikTok, and it hadn't been revealed where the cat is based and what happened to it. The social media post implies through its caption that the kitten had been kept in a household with an above-average number of pets, and as a result received inadequate care.

What Are the Facts Behind Shelter Cats?

Between 3.2 and 3.4 million cats and kittens are abandoned by their original claimants and surrendered to animal rescue shelters every single year. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) shared the statistics in 2022, adding that the cats comprise the 7.6 million pets or "companion animals" that enter U.S. shelters per year. Approximately 1.4 million of the total cats in shelters are euthanized, according to the ASPCA.

The Humane Society of the United States offers a more alarming figure of "close to 2 million" to account for the number of shelter cats euthanized per year.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on July 2 by @Tinny_Cats, the TikTok post has been viewed more than 6.5 million times and liked by over 1.1 million users. It has also received over 2,000 comments.

"As a mother of a psycho tuxedo cat, this is so accurate," one user wrote.

"My tuxedo cat is currently hanging upside down from the top of our screen door," another user added.

