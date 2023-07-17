Pets

Hilarious Note Left to Kitten at Shelter Warning He Is 'Not Friendly'

By
Pets Kittens Cats Animals Internet

The cats and dogs that populate animal rescue shelters are usually adored and fawned over by onlookers, even if they're ultimately not adopted. Yet, one "moody" kitten has slipped through the cracks amid the mass of "cute" cat videos that are shared across social media on a daily basis.

The black and white kitten was filmed clinging to the bars of its rescue shelter cage, while a note reading "not friendly" had been taped to its front.

@tinny_cats

Hoarding cases are always a delight #fyp #cats #catrescue #adopt #kitten #hoarder

♬ original sound - Tinny Cats - Tinny Cats

"Not friendly but won't hiss. Terrified will absolutely bolt out of cage," the note warned. The video clip then pans out to show the kitten in an anxious and alarmed state, as it attempted to climb out of its crate.

The video had been captioned: "Hoarding cases are always a delight."

The newly-viral video had been posted by a cat compilation account on TikTok, and it hadn't been revealed where the cat is based and what happened to it. The social media post implies through its caption that the kitten had been kept in a household with an above-average number of pets, and as a result received inadequate care.

What Are the Facts Behind Shelter Cats?

Between 3.2 and 3.4 million cats and kittens are abandoned by their original claimants and surrendered to animal rescue shelters every single year. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) shared the statistics in 2022, adding that the cats comprise the 7.6 million pets or "companion animals" that enter U.S. shelters per year. Approximately 1.4 million of the total cats in shelters are euthanized, according to the ASPCA.

The Humane Society of the United States offers a more alarming figure of "close to 2 million" to account for the number of shelter cats euthanized per year.

Kitten
A stock image of a kitten in an animal rescue shelter. The viral video made light of the warning note that had been attached to the kitten's crate, informing potential adopters that its "not friendly." Getty Images

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on July 2 by @Tinny_Cats, the TikTok post has been viewed more than 6.5 million times and liked by over 1.1 million users. It has also received over 2,000 comments.

"As a mother of a psycho tuxedo cat, this is so accurate," one user wrote.

"My tuxedo cat is currently hanging upside down from the top of our screen door," another user added.

The TikTok post can be seen here.

Newsweek reached out to @Tinny_Cats for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC