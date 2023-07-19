Cancer-Stricken Golden Retriever Telling Owner 'It's Time' Breaks Hearts

Losing a beloved pet hits hard, no matter what non-pet owners say. There's no longer the happy face to greet you when you get home, or that impatient pet scratching on the door forcing you to go for a walk despite the rain.

One TikTok user documented his last day with their golden retriever Sadie, in a video with over 415,000 views on the platform.

In the video, Justin Hinsley can be seen lying on the floor with Sadie while the text reads, "Woke up this morning and she told me it's time. The best girls get chocolate when it's time," as he feeds her a candy bar.

"Running pain free now. This ones gonna hurt for a while but thank you everyone for the kind words & prayers, my girl has run home to my sister," the video caption reads.

In a previous video, Hinsley explains that Sadie was diagnosed with inoperable cancer of the spine earlier in July, as he feeds her sushi with a chopstick. "When you have cancer you can get what you want when you want...My sister also died of cancer," he states.

"Just got a couple of days of walking left...I'm going to be spending the next few days with her, just living it up." In other videos, Sadie can be seen enjoying cuddles on the sofa, playing catch, and eating various treats such as steak bones, scrambled eggs, and cheese.

Whether it's the loss of an animal or human, the grieving process isn't linear and you will experience good days and bad days.

"Acknowledge your grief, and give yourself permission to express it," suggests The Humane Society of the United States. "Allow yourself to cry. If you live alone, the silence in your home might feel deafening, but acknowledging it will allow you to prepare for the emotions you might feel. Suppressing your feelings of sadness can prolong your grief."

It's important to acknowledge that you are no longer a pet owner, which can be a difficult shift to make. "Part of your self-identity might come from being a pet owner," states the American Veterinary Medical Association. "Others may also think of you in relation to your pet. You may be "the person who always walked the big black dog around the neighborhood" or "the friend whose cat always jumped on laps." Adjusting to this change is a central need of mourning."

Users on TikTok were heartbroken by the video.

"She's cancer free and got to try every food a pup could imagine. you did amazing," said one user.

"I'm so sorry, losing a fur baby is so hard," wrote another user.

"I feel your pain and I'm so sorry I lost my baby a week ago. I wouldn't give this feeling to my worst enemy," commented a third.

