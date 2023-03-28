English Mastiff Takes a Moment to Enjoy His Backyard After Apartment Living

Internet users have celebrated an English mastiff finally getting his very own yard to sit outside in and take stock.

The viral video shows 10-month-old Caesar sitting outside in his new yard for the first time, after living in an apartment previously. Caesar looks incredibly peaceful and content with his new surroundings. With numerous toys on show around him, there's no doubt he'll have plenty of space to play with them.

Layered over the clip reads the text: "Watching your dog soak in his first home after an apartment." The video has been a huge success on TikTok (@bigazzdogzz), with almost 900,000 views and 100,000 likes.

A male English mastiff can grow to around 30 inches tall and weigh up 230 pounds, but despite their large size, they are often seen as gentle giants of the dog world.

While being wonderful protectors of their home (and yard in Caesar's case), the American Kennel Club notes how "docile and dignified" the breed is. Fortunately, English mastiffs tend to have low energy levels and will happily stop if they've had enough exercise, so the AKC adds that they can "live happily in an apartment."

After sharing the precious video of Caesar, his owner Brooke Adkins told Newsweek that she moved to her new home in Parma, Ohio. Caesar now has enough space for his zoomies.

"He has been soaking everything up and loving the yard," Adkins said. "It took him a little time to adjust, but now he get the zoomies all the time and runs to the back fence.

"When I'm home, I leave the sliding door open for all day access, and he stays outside longer than all the other pups. He enjoys just looking out into the grass."

Adkins is so pleased to have provided such a loving home for her dogs already, but she has even bigger plans for the future.

Adkins added: "Everything I do is for my dogs, and I will keep striving to give them a better life. I'm actually hoping to give them a farm one day, too.

"It's been so awesome to hear other stories from people on social media about how they're also working towards the same goal," she said.

Adkins has two English mastiffs and a Great Dane puppy, so she will certainly need a large space for all of them to run around.

The viral video has gained plenty of attention online since it was posted on February 24, as many TikTok users praised the "lovely boy" in his new yard.

One adoring comment on the video read: "My heart is very full watching this baby and his back yard. I hope to see zoomies soon."

Another person wrote: "This is one of the most wholesome TikToks ever!"

