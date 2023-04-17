Autos

Envista Debuts as Buick's New Entry-level Luxury SUV

By
Autos General Motors

Buick introduced a new nameplate to its lineup on Monday. The 2024 Buick Envista compact sport utility vehicle (SUV) will now be the entry point into the premium brand, a division of General Motors.

The name follows the company's bigger E-named SUVs like the Encore, Envision and Enclave. Ford follows a similar naming pattern with its EcoSport, Escape, Edge, Explorer and Expedition.

The 2024 Buick Envista comes in three trims including Preferred, ST and Avenir. Buick notes that the luxury Avenir trim is now available across its entire lineup. The base price of just $23,495 will undercut all luxury crossovers offered today, and some of the non-luxury ones.

"Lower-priced models play an essential role in the car market yet it's becoming an increasingly overlooked segment as brands turn their focus to electrification and more profitable nameplates," David Undercoffler, editor-in-chief, Autolist.com told Newsweek.

The crossover incorporates design cues from the last year's Wildcat EV concept with a low silhouette and a pointy, forward leaning nose. The new Buick emblem is mounted above the new grille. Buick says this too is a cue taken from heritage vehicles of Buick's past.

1 of 10
2024 Buick Envista
The 2024 Buick Envista goes on sale this summer. General Motors

On the sides, the new window surrounds stretch to the trunk, elongating the view. New head and taillights have Buick's signature wing lighting while LED checkmark-shaped are mounted high on the fascia for a layered look. The ST trim comes with black 18-inch wheels with 19s available. The Avenir comes with 19-inch tires and Pearl Nickel wheels.

Like many of the new SUVs and crossovers, the Envista has a swooping, coupe-like roofline instead of a squared-off rear end.

The Envista is 11 inches longer than the Encore GX, with a wheelbase 4 inches longer. However, it is nearly 3 inches shorter in height.

Inside, large windows and a sunroof provide natural light. The relatively large Envista cabin offers more legroom than any previous small Buick SUV. A new infotainment touchscreen has 19 diagonal inches of combined LCD screens that work together. That's 8 inches in the digital driver cluster and 11 inches on the main central screen, which is also the largest in the segment.

A flat-bottom steering wheel is standard across all trims, as is colorful stitching on the seats, and headrest logos on Avenir and ST. The Envista comes with Buick's QuietTuning system, which helps prevent unwanted road noise from entering the cabin.

2024 Buick Envista
The 2024 Buick Envista has 19 total inches of screen. General Motors

The second row of seats splits and folds, allowing for storage of items up to 7.5 feet long (diagonally). It has 20.7 cubic feet of room behind the rear seat and 42 cubic feet with the rear seats folded down. A power liftgate is optional.

The Envista will only be offered with a 1.2-liter, three-cylinder engine making 136 horsepower and 162 pound-feet (lb-ft) of torque, same engine as in the bigger Encore SUV. It and an automatic transmission will return an estimated 30 miles per gallon combined.

Read more

The 2024 Buick Envista will enter production next month. It goes on sale this summer. The upgraded Sport Touring model starts at $25,195 and the Avenir is $29,695. Potential buyers can check out the Envista now on Buick's website.

"This Envista could be well-positioned to capture those overlooked buyers, particularly younger shoppers that any brand is keen to attract. Its meager powertrain won't grab headlines; instead it focuses on style, safety, and tech, which are much bigger priorities with consumers these days," said Undercoffler.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC