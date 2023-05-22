'Epic Moment': Man Stumbles Upon Rare Albino Rattlesnake in Pennsylvania

A rare albino rattlesnake was caught on camera by John McCombie, a nature enthusiast in Pennsylvania, who described the encounter as an "epic moment" that will "go down in the history books."

McCombie was originally watching a regular adult timber rattlesnake on Sunday afternoon when the striking juvenile reptile caught his eye. "Based on its size, it was born last year between end of August and mid-September, so it's likely less than 1 year old," he told Newsweek.

"It was only about 12 to 15 inches long. It remained coiled up the entire time, so I couldn't get an exact measurement. I watched this snake for over an hour and it did very little movement," McCombie said.

The snake's unusual pink and white coloration is the result of a genetic mutation that reduces the body's ability to produce melanin—the biological pigment found in skin, scales, eyes and hair. Without this pigmentation, blood vessels can often be visible showing through the skin and scales, resulting in a pink or red tinge in certain areas, particularly in the eyes. This can be seen in McCombie's photographs.

John McCombie describes his encounter with this rare albino rattlesnake as "epic." John McCombie/Facebook

"The most interesting thing is the round pupils and the fact that it appears the eyes are bulging," he said, describing the images.

Albinism is particularly rare in the wild, as it can make individuals more vulnerable to predation. For example, a bright white snake is much easier to spot than a dark brown and black camouflaged one. Low levels of melanin can also cause eye problems, reducing the creature's ability to hunt.

Timber rattlesnakes are found across the eastern half of the United States, from eastern Kansas to western Virginia. The species are comfortable in a variety of habitats, including mountainous forests, swamps and floodplains, and agricultural fields, and they can grow up to 7 feet, according to the Smithsonian National Zoo.

Timber rattlesnakes can be found across the eastern U.S. Although bites from this species are rare, they should still be treated as a medical emergency. NajaShots/Getty

To survive the harsh winter months, these cold-blooded reptiles hide away in burrows underground during the coldest part of the year and begin to emerge in early spring.

McCombie said Pennsylvania has had a particularly active snake season so far this year. "The snakes have been very active earlier than usual, but that is due to the early warmer spring temperatures we've experienced in this region," he said.

Although timber rattlesnake bites are rare, their venom is extremely potent, and all bites should be treated as a medical emergency.

Snakes in the wild are unlikely to bite you unless they feel threatened, so the best thing you can do is to keep your distance. If you find a snake on your property, the safest option is to call in your local snake catcher to avoid being bitten.