Rare and Deadly 5-Foot Albino Cobra Found Inside House: 'Genetic Mutation'

A rare, venomous and potentially deadly albino cobra was found inside a house in India during heavy rain.

The rain washed the 5-foot-long snake into the home in the city of Coimbatore, southern India, on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the local Wildlife & Nature Conservation Trust (WNCT) told Newsweek.

After spotting the snake, concerned residents notified the WNCT, a nonprofit dedicated to "protecting and serving" wildlife through awareness, training, rescue, rehabilitation, anti-poaching, conflict mitigation and conservation efforts.

The WNCT sent a snake catcher who safely removed the cobra, which was eventually released into the wild.

"It's a rare snake to spot," the spokesperson said, referring to its albinism while identifying the species as an Indian cobra.

Albinism is a condition caused by genetic mutations that is characterized by an absence of the pigment melanin. Animals with albinism tend to have white hair, feathers, skin or scales, as well as pink eyes in some cases.

Albinism occurs throughout the animal kingdom, primarily in birds, reptiles and amphibians, and less frequently in mammals, including humans.

The Indian cobra, known scientifically as Naja naja, is native to the subcontinent. It is considered one of the "big four" species responsible for the majority of medically significant snakebites in South Asia.

While cobras will usually not attack humans unless they feel threatened, these snakes' venom is highly toxic to humans and can result in fatalities in the most severe cases.

"Cobra snakes are known to be venomous and pose a significant threat to humans," the WNCT said in a Facebook post. "Their venom can cause paralysis and even death if not treated promptly."

Given the inherent dangers involved, it takes a skilled snake catcher to safely remove and relocate these reptiles. "It is crucial to handle these snakes with great care and expertise, as any mistake can lead to severe consequences," the WNCT said in the post.

It continued: "This rescue by the Wildlife & Nature Conservation Trust is a truly remarkable feat that deserves recognition. It is essential to appreciate and recognize such efforts, which not only save the lives of animals but also prevent harm to human beings."

After removing the snake from the house, the snake catcher handed it to local officials with the Coimbatore Forest Division.

Experts assessed the condition of the snake and concluded that it was healthy and fit for release. Eventually, they released the reptile into the wild—specifically, a forested area rich in biodiversity that will provide a suitable habitat for it to live in.

"Releasing it into its natural habitat ensures that the snake can continue to live its life without any disturbance. It is also an essential step in the conservation of the species, as it helps maintain the ecological balance of the region," the WNCT said in the post.

