Eric Bolling's Election Disclaimer After Trump Interview Goes Viral

News Donald Trump 2020 Election Conspiracy theories Newsmax

A Newsmax disclaimer dismissing former President Donald Trump's 2020 election falsehoods has gone viral following the ex-president's interview with host Eric Bolling.

Trump repeated discredited conspiracy theories claiming that his loss to President Joe Biden was "rigged" in an interview with Bolling that aired on Wednesday. The former president also maintained, incorrectly, that the three felony criminal indictments he is facing this year are because he "questioned an election."

Trump went on to say that a potential fourth indictment related to his attempts to overturn his 2020 loss in Georgia would be unjustified because, in his "strong opinion," he "won" the Peach State by "hundreds of thousands of votes."

In reality, Trump lost Georgia to Biden by just under 12,000 votes, with no credible evidence of any fraud that would justify Trump's claim having emerged in the more than 2 1/2 years since the contest ended.

Donald Trump Newsmax Election Disclaimer Eric Bolling
Former President Donald Trump is pictured on Saturday in Columbia, South Carolina. Newsmax host Eric Bolling on Wednesday read a disclaimer noting that the 2020 presidential election results were "legal and final" following an interview with Trump. Melissa Sue Gerrits

After the interview ended, Bolling rushed through what appeared to be a short legal disclaimer that sharply contradicted Trump's election claims.

A post featuring a video clip of the moment was shared a short time later by the account @AccountableGOP on X, formerly Twitter, and had over 280,000 views at the time of publication.

"Alright folks, now just a note: Newsmax has accepted the election results as legal and final," Bolling says in the clip, just after his interview with Trump.

Newsweek reached out for comment to Trump's office via email and Newsmax via online press contact form on Wednesday night.

Bolling likely shared the disclaimer to limit legal liability for Newsmax, with the conservative network having already been sued by voting machine companies Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic, accused of spreading misinformation about the 2020 election.

Rival network Fox News settled a similar lawsuit from Dominion for a massive $787.5 million earlier this year. In the aftermath of the settlement, Newsmax anchors read a disclaimer on air arguing that the two lawsuits were "materially different," while defending the network's election coverage.

"Newsmax believes that the facts at issue in Dominion's case against us are materially different from those that may have driven Fox to settle and no conclusion about Newsmax should be drawn from that settlement," reads a copy of the statement sent to Newsweek.

"Newsmax stands by its coverage and analysis of the 2020 election and will continue to vigorously defend against the claim," it continues.

Earlier this month, Trump was indicted on four federal felony charges regarding attempts to overturn his 2020 loss based on false claims that the contest was "stolen" and the ensuing January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges and maintains that he is the victim of a "witch hunt" and "election interference" while he seeks to regain the presidency as the leading GOP candidate in the 2024 election.

Federal prosecutors allege that Trump pushed false election fraud theories despite having been fully aware that he legitimately lost in 2020. Biden won the election by a margin of 74 Electoral College votes and more than 7 million national popular votes.

The former president insisted during a campaign stop in New Hampshire on Tuesday that he has never for "a second" considered that the election outcome was legitimate.

"They have this crap going on, I never even thought of this one, 'Trump didn't really believe he won the election,'" said Trump. "Let me tell you, people that know me say ... That's one thing, I'll tell you. There was never a second of any day that I didn't believe that election was rigged."

"It was a rigged election," he added. "It was a rigged election and it was a stolen, disgusting election. And this country should be ashamed."

