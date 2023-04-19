U.S.

Newsmax Defends Election Coverage After Fox News Pays Dominion

  • Newsmax defended its 2020 presidential election coverage during a segment on Fox News' settlement with Dominion Voting Systems.
  • Fox News was sued by Dominion after allegedly making false claims about Dominion voting machines while covering the results of the 2020 presidential election.
  • Newsmax is also being sued by Dominion for allegedly making false claims.

Newsmax on Wednesday defended its 2020 presidential election coverage during a segment about Fox News reaching a settlement with Dominion Voting Systems.

The cable news network, which is often described as being right-wing is also being sued by Dominion.

Fox News was sued by Dominion after the company accused the network's anchors of making false claims about the 2020 presidential election results. Dominion's lawsuit also alleged that Fox News personalities promoted former President Donald Trump's disproven claims that the election was stolen and that ballots cast through Dominion Voting Systems were "flipped" from Trump to President Joe Biden.

Newsmax Defends Coverage Following Fox News Settlement
Above, people walk by the News Corporation headquarters, home to Fox News, on April 18, 2023, in New York City. Newsmax defended its 2020 election coverage during a segment on Fox News' settlement with Dominion Voting Systems. Newsmax is also being sued by Dominion. Spencer Platt/Getty

On Tuesday, Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis announced that the "case has been resolved" before the start of opening statements from Dominion Voting Systems and Fox News Corporation. A lawyer for Dominion Voting Systems later said Fox News had agreed to pay the company $787.5 million.

Mediaite had reported that both Newsmax and One America News Network (OAN), which is also being sued by Dominion, had not been devoting much on-air coverage to the Fox News settlement. On Wednesday, though, the network did what Mediaite called a "quick hit" segment on the deal Fox News reached with Dominion.

On Wednesday, Newsmax provided a statement to Newsweek when asked about its case in light of the news of Fox News' settlement. The network's anchors read the same statement on air.


"Newsmax believes that the facts at issue in Dominion's case against us are materially different from those that may have driven Fox to settle and no conclusion about Newsmax should be drawn from that settlement," the statement said. "Newsmax stands by its coverage and analysis of the 2020 election and will continue to vigorously defend against the claim."

The network is also facing defamation litigation from Smartmatic USA Corporation, which develops vote-counting technology.

In addition to its pending lawsuits against Newsmax and OAN, Dominion has suits against Trump's former lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell as well as against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell for statements all three made in relation to voting machines and the election.

