Every Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift-Themed Prop Bet on FanDuel for Chiefs-Jets

Taylor Swift must have some open space on her schedule.

The pop star is attending another Kansas City Chiefs game this weekend to cheer on tight end Travis Kelce, according to multiple reports. Swift, amid weeks of reports of a relationship between her and Kelce, was seen in a luxury box at Arrowhead Stadium during the Chiefs' Week 3 win over the Chicago Bears.

Kelce and the Chiefs are on the road in Week 4. And Swift might get to see another Kansas City blowout win. The Chiefs play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium this week in a primetime, Sunday Night Football matchup.

A few weeks ago, this game was supposed to be a treat for football fans. It isn't anymore. Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury on his fourth snap of the season. Gang Green is now 1-2 and led by QB Zach Wilson. The Chiefs are more than a touchdown favorite to win the game, so fans might need some extra incentive to watch.

Hello, Swift and Kelce. FanDuel Sportsbook is offering Swift-themed "Kelce specials" prop bets for Sunday's game. Here's a roundup of all of them.

Taylor Swift cheers from a suite with Donna Kelce, Travis' mother, as the Kansas City Chiefs play the Chicago Bears during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Swift-inspired Kelce prop bets vs. Jets

It's not every week that prop bets inspired by a relationship between an eight-time Pro Bowler and a 12-time Grammy Award-winner are available. But here we are.

Each "Kelce special" has some sort of Swift reference attached to it, including the internet-memed "seemingly ranch" moment from last week's game. Here's a list of every Kelce-themed prop bet FanDuel is providing for Sunday.

FriENDZONE: Travis Kelce to not score a touchdown (+105)

Opening Act: Travis Kelce first touchdown scorer (+400)

Plot Twist: Zach Wilson to have 300+ passing yards (+1800)

Top of the Charts: Travis Kelce to have most receiving yards in the game (+140)

Running Away Together: Chiefs to have 150+ total rushing yards (+420)

Platinum Performance: Travis Kelce to score 3+ touchdowns (+2500)

Seeing Red: Chiefs to win by 22+ (+380)

Seemingly Ranch: Travis Kelce last touchdown scorer (+500)

Exes & 0s: New York Jets to score zero total points (+3000)

The odds listed above were gathered via FanDuel on Friday morning.

Fans joke about Swift watching Jets

Swift attending another game could be straight out of the NFL's wildest dreams.

Bringing more "Swifties" into football has been good for business. Fox's broadcast of the Chiefs' 41-10 win over the Bears was the highest-rated game of the week for women in three age groups, according to Fox Sports. It was also the most-watched NFL broadcast of the week across any network with 24.3 million total viewers. Kelce's jerseys have seen a nearly 400 percent spike in sales recently, according to the Associated Press.

If only Swift got to watch some better football. The Bears fell to 0-3 after getting blown out by the Chiefs, while the Jets have the worst scoring offense in the league.

Football fans and analysts have poked fun at the situation on X, formerly Twitter. One user joked that Swift must "really like" Kelce to watch the Bears and Jets in consecutive weeks, while another said making Swift watch those two teams feels unfair. Josiah Johnson, who runs a popular meme account, addressed how much the NFL must like Swift attending games.

Some of these jokes may have a significant degree of truth to them.

Matthew Berry addressed Swift attending the Jets game during his fantasy football podcast on Thursday. One of Berry's co-hosts, Connor Rogers, pointed out that Swift shouldn't feel like she needs to attend the game, which will air on NBC. Berry, an NBC employee, quickly, and with a sense of humor, told Rogers to shut up.

"Are you kidding me?" Berry responded to Rogers. "Shut up. He did not mean that. He did not mean that. I'm sorry, you know what, I literally just got a note from HR. You need to see them after the show. You understand this game is on NBC and Peacock....We've got this game between Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Jets. But we've got T-Swift in the house. T-Swizzle is going to be there.

"Do not put that into the universe. She needs to be there. NBC bosses, Connor did not mean that. He's young and stupid. He takes it back."