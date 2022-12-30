Everything We Know About 'Top G' Andrew Tate and His Brother Tristan

American-British social media personality Andrew Tate and his brother Tristian were reportedly arrested on Thursday by law enforcement officials in Romania.

The Associated Press reported that Andrew, who calls himself the "Top G," and his brother were arrested on several charges including human trafficking and organized crime. Romania's Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) issued a statement saying that "two British citizens and two Romanian citizens" were recently arrested, but did not explicitly name either of the Tate brothers.

"Victims were recruited by British citizens by misrepresenting their intention to enter into a marriage/cohabitation relationship and the existence of genuine feelings of love (the loverboy method). They were later transported and housed in buildings in Ilfov county where, by exercising acts of physical violence and mental coercion (through intimidation, constant surveillance, control and invoking alleged debts)," the DIICOT's statement said.

Andrew's arrest comes as he has continued to gain notoriety on social media, with dozens of supporters coming to his defense, as well as critics. He also recently engaged in a Twitter spat with environmentalist Greta Thunberg after he spoke about the number of cars he owned and the "enormous emissions" they release.

Boxing:

Andrew began boxing earlier on in his life and eventually went on to become very successful in the combat sport. His Twitter bio states that he once was a "Light-Heavyweight Kickboxing World Champion." Meanwhile, Tristan also competed in professional boxing in Europe. Rumors circulated that Andrew could potentially fight YouTube personality and boxer Jake Paul, but it is unclear if the fight will go through.

Money:

While there are a lot of online rumors and speculation about how the brothers made their money, Andrew previously said that he was the word's first "trillionaire."

Last year, Andrew founded an online school/community focused on business called Hustler's University. According to him, Hustler's University is "a community where you will have access to stock analysis, options plays, crypto analysis, DeFi, e-commerce, copywriting, freelancing, flipping, real estate, financial planning, affiliate marketing, business management, and more."

Andrew has also said that he was involved in a Romanian casino business.

According to the BBC, he also previously spoke on a podcast about making money where he said that he owned "a little webcam business" from his apartment.

"I had 75 women working for me in four locations and I was doing $600,000 a month from webcam," Andrew said on the podcast, according to the BBC.

Social media:

Andrew recently became quite popular on social media for some of his controversial opinions and comments on a variety of topics. Last year, he was banned from Twitter after he made comments that women should "bear responsibility" if they are sexually assaulted. His Twitter account has since been reinstated.

Earlier this year, he also was removed from a number of social media platforms, including YouTube and Facebook for violating the companies guidelines.

"We terminated channels associated with Andrew Tate for multiple violations of our Community Guidelines and Terms of Service, including our hate speech policy. If a channel is terminated, the uploader is unable to use, own or create any other YouTube channels," a YouTube spokesperson said in a statement obtained by Newsweek in August.

Andrew has also been accused of making misogynistic and violent comments towards women in his videos.

Newsweek reached out to representatives for Tate for comment.