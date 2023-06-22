U.S.

Everything We Know as Titan Sub Search Ends In Tragedy

By
U.S. Titanic U.S. Coast Guard

Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed on Thursday that all five victims' lives on the Titan submersible were lost, with debris suggesting that a "catastrophic implosion" occurred.

During a press conference, U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger said that a remote-operated vehicle discovered debris in the wreckage area of the Titanic, where the Titan submersible was traveling to.

"The debris is consistent with the catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber. Upon this determination, we immediately notified the families on behalf of the United States Coast Guard and the entire unified command. I offer my deepest condolences to the families I can only imagine what this has been like for them," Mauger said.

Everything We Know Titan Sub Search Ends
Rear Adm. John Mauger, the First Coast Guard District commander, leaves after giving an update on the search efforts for five people aboard a missing submersible approximately 900 miles off Cape Cod, on June 22, 2023, in Boston, Massachusetts. On Thursday, June 22, 2023, Mauger confirmed that the passengers aboard the Titan submersible had died. Scott Eisen/Getty

The comments by Mauger come several days after the Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions, first disappeared on Sunday while in the Atlantic Ocean. The submersible had five passengers on board—Captain Hamish Harding, Shahzada Dawood, Suleman Dawood, Paul-Henri Nargeolet and Stockton Rush—and was traveling to visit the wreckage of the RMS Titanic, which sank in 1912.

In a statement to Newsweek on Tuesday, OceanGate Expeditions confirmed that they had lost communication with the Titan submersible and were working with outside agencies to reestablish communication and find the vessel.

Over the past several days, officials from the U.S. Coast Guard have been actively searching for the Titan submersible over the past several days as they believed there was only enough breathable oxygen to last until Thursday.

In a statement on Thursday, OceanGate Expeditions also confirmed that the passengers of the vessel had died and said, "These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world's oceans.

"This is an extremely sad time for our dedicated employees who are exhausted and grieving deeply over this loss. The entire OceanGate family is deeply grateful for the countless men and women from multiple organizations of the international community who expedited wide-ranging resources and have worked so very hard on this mission," the statement said.

During the press conference on Thursday, Mauger also said that this search was "highly complex" and noted that future submersibles like the Titan vessel will likely see heightened safety testing regulations.

"I know that there's a lot of questions about why, how, when this happened, and the members of the Unified Command have those questions, too," Mauger said. "But those questions about the regulations that apply, and the standards, that's going to be, I'm sure, focus of future review."

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 30
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 30
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC