Exact Moment Woman Realizes Cat Has Snuck Into Baby Stroller Caught on CCTV

Perhaps the last thing any parent would expect to find in the baby stroller is a cat, yet a woman named Ellie Mouse experienced that bizarre crossover and shared the hilarious moment from her CCTV camera on social media.

The viral TikTok video, which has been viewed more than 8.7 million times since it went online July 17, captures the moment when the mother realizes that her cat was sitting in her baby stroller.

Mouse was leaving her home with her stroller in tow while holding her child in her arms. She was caught by surprise after turning the stroller around to put her baby in it and saw the tabby relaxing in the infant's spot.

The amusing moment, which was captured on Mouse's Ring security camera, startled the video's creator and stirred her cat.

The video was captioned: "When your cat naps in your baby stroller."

A stock image shows a cat in a baby stroller. A viral TikTok video captures the moment when a mother discovers her cat had gotten into her infant's stroller. Getty Images

How to Introduce Your Cat to Your Newborn

Wendy Diamond, the founder and chief pet officer at Animal Fair Media, told Newsweek that cat owners should be a little wary when first introducing an excitable pet to a small child.

"At the end of the day, introducing cats to newborn babies is all about creating a happy and harmonious household," she said.

Diamond also advises a little patience and positive reinforcement.

Here are some of her other suggestions for getting your cat and baby acquainted:

1. Start by introducing your cat to the baby's scent. Get a blanket or piece of clothing that the baby has worn and let your cat sniff it. Then slowly introduce your cat to the baby while holding it securely. 2. Always supervise interactions between your cat and the baby. Never leave them alone together, especially when the baby is still very young. 3. Make sure your cat has a safe space to retreat to if it gets overwhelmed. This could be a separate room or a cozy cat bed in a quiet corner where the cat can relax and recharge after a long day. 4. Make sure your cat's claws are trimmed to minimize accidental scratches. Nobody likes a surprise scratch. 5. Teach your cat to stay away from the infant's sleeping area, changing table and other areas where the baby will spend time. 6. Provide positive reinforcement by rewarding your cat with treats and praise for good behavior around the baby. This will help the pet associate the baby with positive experiences.

What Do the Commenters Say?

Since it was shared to the platform by @CatsKisses1001, the TikTok post has been liked by over 949,000 users and commented on more than 41,000 times. Most of the commenters expressed their amusement.

One wrote: "What? The cat is also the baby in that house, apologize please!"

"Cat woke up like "'who's kidnapping me?'" another added.

"The way the cat is looking just confused as you," a user wrote. Another observed: "The cat looked so confused."

Newsweek reached out to @CatsKisses1001 for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.