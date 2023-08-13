A sedentary job may be a blessing if you can work from home, but it can also be a curse as sitting down for long periods of time has many disadvantages.

James de Lacey, a strength and conditioning trainer, told Newsweek: "Burning fat while working at a desk might sound like a paradox, but, with a little creativity, it's entirely achievable."

New federal research from investigators at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that 1 in 4 American adults sit for more than eight hours a day.

The study, which was published in JAMA (Journal of the American Medical Association), analyzed data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES). This collects health information on a representative sample of adults over 18 years old. Almost 6,000 people responded about the number of hours they spent sitting per day, as well as how many they spent exercising. The results found that 44 percent said they were inactive, and only 3 percent said they sit for fewer than four hours and are active.

One health concern that stems from sitting down too much is obesity. However, it can be prevented, and it is possible to burn fat while sat at a desk, according to Lacey.

From left to right: James de Lacey can be seen demonstrating how to burn fat at your desk. From glute squeezes, chair swivels, desk push-ups, and seated leg lifts.

Four Exercises to Do at Your Desk

Lacey, from Auckland, New Zealand, can be seen demonstrated the following exercises in the above video. The movements are aimed to help people lose weight without leaving their desks.

Seated Leg Lifts: Sitting on the edge of the chair, straighten one leg and hold it in place for 10 seconds, then switch legs. Repeat for 15 repetitions. Chair Swivels: Holding the edge of the desk, swivel the chair from side to side for a great oblique workout. Aim for 3 sets of 20 swivels. Desk Push-Ups: Place hands on the desk and push away, using your arms' strength. Do 3 sets of 10 repetitions. Glute Squeezes: Tighten the glutes, hold for 10 seconds, release, and repeat. This can be done while working at your computer.

What Are the Risks of Sitting Too Much?

It turns out Americans aren't just sitting down for work but for leisure, too. In 2022, The American Time Use Survey found that adults spent almost three hours (2.8) per day watching TV.

Prolonged periods of sitting may be comfortable, but it can lead to many negative health effects such as:

Increased blood pressure

High blood sugar

Excess fat around the waist

Unhealthy cholesterol levels

In some cases, sitting down for too long can be even more sinister. Mayo Clinic states there is an increased risk of death from cardiovascular disease and cancer. The medical center advises people to take a break from sitting every 30 minutes.

James de Lacey, who is a coach and consultant at Lift Big Eat Big, an informative strength and muscle-building service. He has devised a workout plan for when you are sitting at your desk. Courtesy of James de Lacey

Additional Tips for Burning Fat at the Desk

Exercising while working isn't the only way to burn fat. Lacey has shared four top tips for office workers to achieve their dream body.

Stay Hydrated: Drinking water throughout the day keeps metabolism active. Stand Up Regularly: Use a standing desk if possible or take short standing breaks to keep blood flowing. Healthy Snacking: Opt for nutrient-dense snacks that can keep you full and energized without unnecessary calories. Use Active Accessories: Consider tools like an under-desk cycle or a balance ball chair to keep moving.

Lacey added: "Adopting a mindset that integrates movement into your daily routine can make a significant difference. Simple actions like taking the stairs, walking during conference calls, or even parking farther from the entrance can all contribute to a more active lifestyle."

Reduce Your Time Sitting by Standing

While not strictly exercise, many people rave about the benefits of a standing desk. These include improved posture and burning more calories.

David Mason, a qualified personal trainer in the U.K., previously told Newsweek: "If you're working at a standing desk, rather than sitting for hours at a time, then this is an instant improvement."

While further research is required, a 2021 study entitled "Effects of a Workplace Sit–Stand Desk Intervention on Health and Productivity," published in the National Library of Medicine, found there were benefits.

Health outcomes improved in participants' subjective health, as well as in the pain they experienced in their necks and shoulders.

The study added: "It has been suggested that the use of the sit-stand desk reduces sitting time and has a positive effect on health and productivity at work."