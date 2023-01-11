FAA Outage Live News Updates as Ground Stop Issued for All U.S. Flights

Departures Resume From Georgia and New Jersey

Flight departures have resumed from airports in Georgia and New Jersey, according to the FAA, as the agency reports that it's "making progress" in restoring its Notice to Air Missions system following an overnight outage that has left thousands of flights stranded across the country.

The FAA wrote that departures are resuming at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia "due to air traffic congestion in those areas."

The agency expects departures to resume at other airports at 9 a.m. ET as previously announced.