FAA Outage Live News Updates as Ground Stop Issued for All U.S. Flights
Americans face travel chaos on Wednesday morning as all domestic flight departures have been delayed by the FAA due to an outage in their systems.
- The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a ground stop of all U.S. flights until 9 a.m. Eastern Time after a huge failure of Notice to Air Missions system (NOTAM) following an outage.
- The FAA says the pause on all flights is to "allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information."
- The White House says there is no evidence of a cyberattack. President Joe Biden has directed the Department of Transportation (DOT) to conduct an investigation into what caused the incident.
Departures Resume From Georgia and New Jersey
Flight departures have resumed from airports in Georgia and New Jersey, according to the FAA, as the agency reports that it's "making progress" in restoring its Notice to Air Missions system following an overnight outage that has left thousands of flights stranded across the country.
The FAA wrote that departures are resuming at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia "due to air traffic congestion in those areas."
The agency expects departures to resume at other airports at 9 a.m. ET as previously announced.
Transportation Secretary Buttigieg Provides Update
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says he has been in touch with the FAA earlier this morning.
Writing on Twitter, Buttigieg said: "I have been in touch with FAA this morning about an outage affecting a key system for providing safety information to pilots.
"FAA is working to resolve this issue swiftly and safely so that air traffic can resume normal operations, and will continue to provide updates."
Biden Calls for Full Investigation into FAA System Outage
President Joe Biden has called for a full investigation into the FAA system outage which has grounded thousands of flights across the country on Wednesday morning.
"The President has been briefed by the Secretary of Transportation this morning on the FAA system outage," wrote White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Twitter.
"There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the President directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes. The FAA will provide regular updates."
All U.S. Domestic Flights Paused Until 9 a.m. EST
All U.S. domestic flights have been grounded until at least 9 a.m. ET time on Tuesday as the FAA experiences a nationwide system failure.
The order to temporarily suspend flights across the country came directly from the FAA, which asked in a statement for time "to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information." Several airlines are currently affected by the FAA system outage.
In its latest update on the unfolding situation, the FAA wrote that the system is "beginning to come back on line." The agency is "still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system."
U.S. Airlines Provide Update on Ground Stop
U.S. airlines gave Newsweek an update on the FAA outage.
United Airlines told Newsweek that "United has temporarily delayed all domestic flights and will issue an update when we learn more from the FAA."
It confirmed that "the FAA system that sends out important real-time flight hazards & restrictions to all commercial airline pilots - Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) - is currently suffering a nationwide outage."
American Airlines told Newsweek: "The Federal Aviation Administration is experiencing an outage with its NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) system, which provides critical flight safety operational information. We are closely monitoring the situation, which impacts all airlines, and working with the FAA to minimize disruption to our operation and customers. We encourage customers to check aa.com for the latest flight information."
Newsweek has also contacted Southwest Airlines for comment.