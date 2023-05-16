Fact Check

Fact Check: Did Rudy Giuliani Marry His Cousin?

By
Fact Check Fact Check Rudy Giuliani Donald Trump Trump

Former personal attorney to Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, was hit with a sexual assault lawsuit this week, accusing the one-time New York mayor of "sexual assault and harassment, wage theft, and other misconduct."

Giuliani's ex-associate Noelle Dunphy, who filed the lawsuit in New York Court on Monday, alleges that "Giuliani began abusing Ms. Dunphy almost immediately after she started working for [him]" and that "satisfying his sexual demands—which came virtually anytime, anywhere—was an absolute requirement of her employment and of his legal representation."

Following these potentially damaging allegations, a claim on social media further attacked Giuliani, claiming that he had married his cousin.

Rudy Giuliani
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a Get Out the Vote Bus Tour campaign event for Republican gubernatorial nominee for New York Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) at Privé on November 1, 2022, in the Staten Island borough in New York City. Following a sexual assault lawsuit, a claim appeared online claiming that Giuliani had married his cousin.

The Claim

A tweet from social media commentator @jojofromjerz, posted on May 15, 2023, viewed 1.2 million times, claimed that Rudy Giuliani had married his "cousin".

The tweet covers additional claims, which this fact check won't cover.

The Facts

The Giuliani lawsuit alleges that the former New York mayor hired Noelle Dunphy as his director of business development in January 2019 and offered to provide her pro bono legal representation in a domestic dispute with a former partner.

The lawsuit made several graphic allegations against Giuliani, including that he "took Viagra constantly" and that Dunphy "worked under the constant threat that Giuliani might demand sex from her at any moment."

The claim, shared on Twitter by @jojofromjerz, is separate from these allegations, even if meant as a criticism in its wake.

While the lawsuit's allegation remains in court, the claim that he married his cousin is accurate.

Read more

A 1997 article by The New York Times, uncovered by PolitiFact in 2007, stated that he married Regina Peruggi, on October 26, 1968; she and Giuilaini's father were first cousins.

The pair annulled their marriage in 1983 before Giuliani became United States attorney for Southern District of New York, the Times reported separately.

Giuliani said the marriage was annulled because they didn't get a dispensation from the Catholic Church needed to marry as second cousins, once removed. The couple did not have any children.

Under New York law, even marriage to first cousins is unprohibited. Although not spelled out, the relationship is not prohibited, unlike marriage to a sibling, uncle and niece or aunt and nephew.

In any case, the claim that Giuliani married his cousin is accurate.

Newsweek has contacted Aidala, Bertuna & Kamins via email for comment.

The Ruling

True

True.

Rudy Giuliani married his second cousin once removed, Regina Peruggi, in 1968. The marriage was annulled in 1983, Giuliani claiming that they hadn't acquired a dispensation from the Catholic Church to do so. The couple did not have children.

Although Giuliani used dispensation as grounds for annulment, marrying even first cousins is not prohibited in New York.

FACT CHECK BY Newsweek's Fact Check team

Needs Context: The claim requires more information to set it in the appropriate context. The claim as presented may be partly true, but cannot be fully or correctly understood without the right context.
Read more about our ratings.
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 19
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 19
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC