Rudy Giuliani, one-time New York mayor and personal attorney to former President Donald Trump, is facing a sexual assault lawsuit.

Noelle Dunphy, a former Giuliani associate, filed the lawsuit in New York Court on Monday.

The lawsuit accused Giuliani of "sexual assault and harassment, wage theft, and other misconduct."

According to reports, Dunphy says she worked for Giuliani as his director of business development in 2019.

Her lawsuit alleged "Giuliani began abusing Ms. Dunphy almost immediately after she started working for [him]."

It added Giuliani made clear that " satisfying his sexual demands—which came virtually anytime, anywhere—was an absolute requirement of her employment and of his legal representation.

According to a Reuters report, Ted Goodman, a spokesperson for Giuliani, said the former New York City mayor "unequivocally denies the allegations raised by Ms. Dunphy.

According to Dunphy's personal website, she is a graduate of Columbia University and in 2001 she interned in finance and was able to earn a B.A. degree from the Columbia College of the university.

It added she has over 20 years of experience in business development and is a business owner and published writer.

It also noted that in the "political arena" she has bumped shoulders with individuals such as former President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton, presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and other prominent figures in politics.

The lawsuit she filed has claimed Dunphy worked for Giuliani at the "height of his influence" in January 2019.

It added: "He had fashioned himself publicly as a major player in American politics, a successful businessman, and an important powerbroker who wielded enormous control over others.

"Giuliani worked aggressively to hire Ms. Dunphy, offering her what seemed like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work as his Director of Business Development with a salary of $1 million per year plus expenses.

"As an added inducement, Giuliani also offered to provide pro bono legal representation to Ms. Dunphy in connection with an ongoing dispute arising from an abusive ex-partner.

"To Ms. Dunphy, the chance to work for an influential politician once dubbed "America's Mayor," combined with the prospect of free legal representation by a former United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, was a rare opportunity that was simply too good to pass up."

According to reports, earlier this year, Dunphy filed a summons without an attorney against Giuliani.

According to a Daily Beast report from January, Dunphy alleged Giuliani was a "sexst sexual predator and abuser.

Speaking to the website, she also said that the pair were at one point romantically involved.

In a series of text messages and emails to the Daily Beast she said: "It began with Rudy as my boss and lawyer and later turned romantic."

Dunphy later called Giuliani a manipulative abuser" and added: "Seeking justice against a powerful man is terrifying.

"Even many lawyers are intimidated by Rudy, and by the idea of taking him on. I can't be silent any longer."

In January, Giuliani's attorney Robert Costello told the Daily Beast that despite her claims, Dunsphy "never worked for any Giuliani entity."

"These are libelous allegations drafted by an individual with no lawyer, because no lawyer would associate themselves with this nonsense.

"Unfortunately, when you are in the public eye, you become a target for these predators. Any cursory due diligence will reveal that this person is not truthful and any publication of these lies will be purely malicious on the part of your publication."

Newsweek has reached out to Aidala, Bertuna & Kamins, the law firm that has represented Giuliani in recent years, via its website for comment.