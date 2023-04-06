Fact Check: Was Bud Light Marketing Team Fired Over Dylan Mulvaney Fallout?

Bud Light and its parent company, Anheuser-Busch, recently faced backlash after partnering with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Earlier this week, Bud Light partnered with Mulvaney, and the beer company provided her with a specialized can with her face on it to celebrate Mulvaney's 365 days of being a woman. Over the past year, Mulvaney has been documenting her transition in an online video series entitled "Day 365 Of Girlhood."

"This month, I celebrated day 365 of womanhood, and Bud Light sent me possibly the best gift ever—a can with my face on it," Mulvaney said in a video showing the personalized can of Bud Light.

In this photo illustration, a bartender pours a Bud Light from a tap, July 26, 2018, in New York City. Newsweek fact checked a claim that Bud Light fired its marketing team after the backlash from creating a memorable can for transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney. Drew Angerer / Staff

The partnership prompted an array of criticism and calls to boycott Bud Light by many, including Kid Rock, who posted a video of himself shooting several cans of the beer. In addition to the backlash, claims circulated on social media regarding a potential response by the beer brand and its parent company.

"Grandpa is feeling a little frisky today," Rock said in the video. "F*** Bud Light and f*** Anheuser-Busch."

The Claim

On Wednesday, Twitter user LionHearted shared an article from the Patriot Party Press that claimed that Anheuser-Busch had fired its entire marketing department following the backlash.

TRUE: Anheuser-Busch fired its marketing dept. over

“Biggest mistake in Budweiser history.”



🔥The nail in the coffin was Kid Rock “shooting the crap out of a bunch of beer’ & banning the beer from his upcoming tour! 🤣



🔥Bud Light sales dropped 80%! https://t.co/1UnwgboMKv — LionHearted (@LionHearted76) April 6, 2023

The article shared stated that the claim was true and that the company's human resource department told employees, "go woke go broke."

The website also stated that they had tracked down the source of the rumor and after checking the source's reputation and credentials, they determined the claim to be true. Additionally, the article stated that Bud Light sales fell by 80 percent.

The Facts

While the Patriot Party Press determined the claim to be true, an About Us page states that the website is satire.

"Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site's pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical. See above if you're still having an issue with that satire thing," Patriot Party Press' About Us page says.

In regard to claims about a drop in sales, the Fact Checking website Snopes reported that there is no evidence to support these claims.

A spokesperson for Anheuser-Busch confirmed to Newsweek that the claims were false.

The Ruling

Satire.

Despite the claims made by the Patriot Party Press and the sharing of the article on social media, the website identifies itself as satire and the beer company has not in-fact fired its entire marketing team.

