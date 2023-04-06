U.S.

Fact Check: Was Bud Light Marketing Team Fired Over Dylan Mulvaney Fallout?

By
U.S. Beer

Bud Light and its parent company, Anheuser-Busch, recently faced backlash after partnering with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Earlier this week, Bud Light partnered with Mulvaney, and the beer company provided her with a specialized can with her face on it to celebrate Mulvaney's 365 days of being a woman. Over the past year, Mulvaney has been documenting her transition in an online video series entitled "Day 365 Of Girlhood."

"This month, I celebrated day 365 of womanhood, and Bud Light sent me possibly the best gift ever—a can with my face on it," Mulvaney said in a video showing the personalized can of Bud Light.

bud light beer tap pour
In this photo illustration, a bartender pours a Bud Light from a tap, July 26, 2018, in New York City. Newsweek fact checked a claim that Bud Light fired its marketing team after the backlash from creating a memorable can for transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney. Drew Angerer / Staff

The partnership prompted an array of criticism and calls to boycott Bud Light by many, including Kid Rock, who posted a video of himself shooting several cans of the beer. In addition to the backlash, claims circulated on social media regarding a potential response by the beer brand and its parent company.

"Grandpa is feeling a little frisky today," Rock said in the video. "F*** Bud Light and f*** Anheuser-Busch."

The Claim

On Wednesday, Twitter user LionHearted shared an article from the Patriot Party Press that claimed that Anheuser-Busch had fired its entire marketing department following the backlash.

The article shared stated that the claim was true and that the company's human resource department told employees, "go woke go broke."

The website also stated that they had tracked down the source of the rumor and after checking the source's reputation and credentials, they determined the claim to be true. Additionally, the article stated that Bud Light sales fell by 80 percent.

The Facts

While the Patriot Party Press determined the claim to be true, an About Us page states that the website is satire.

"Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site's pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical. See above if you're still having an issue with that satire thing," Patriot Party Press' About Us page says.

Read more

In regard to claims about a drop in sales, the Fact Checking website Snopes reported that there is no evidence to support these claims.

A spokesperson for Anheuser-Busch confirmed to Newsweek that the claims were false.

The Ruling

Satire Fact Check ruling

Satire.

Despite the claims made by the Patriot Party Press and the sharing of the article on social media, the website identifies itself as satire and the beer company has not in-fact fired its entire marketing team.

FACT CHECK BY NEWSWEEK

Satire: The claim was originally intended as satirical, but was misunderstood or removed from its proper context, and presented to its audience as literal.
Read more about our ratings.
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 14
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 14
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC