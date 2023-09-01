Top left, Norman Reedus stars in 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' for AMC; top right, Juno Temple stars in Season 5 of 'Fargo' for FX, bottom left, Brie Larson stars in 'Lessons in Chemistry' for Apple TV+; bottom right, Kevin Costner stars in 'Yellowstone' for Paramount. All four shows feature in Newsweek's ultimate guide to the best new TV shows of the fall. AMC, FX, Apple TV+, Paramount

Fall usually brings cooler weather and a slew of new and returning TV favorites to our screens, but thanks to the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes in Hollywood, many TV networks and streaming platforms have had to pause production on their biggest projects. As a result, a number of TV (and film) release dates have been pushed to next year.

But this is the era of Peak TV, where a whopping 599 scripted shows aired across broadcast, cable, and streaming platforms in 2022, according to research conducted by FX. So while the broadcast networks (ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, The CW) are turning to unscripted or reality fare to plug the holes in their schedules this fall while the actors and writers are on the picket lines, cable and streaming services still have plenty of scripted series stockpiled—although release dates will remain in flux the longer the strikes go on.

Below, Newsweek's Entertainment team has compiled a list of some of the best new (or potentially new to you) TV shows that should be on your watch list in the coming months, even if the creators and stars are currently unable to promote their work.

The Changeling

LaKeith Stanfield in 'The Changeling,' premiering September 8, 2023 on Apple TV+. Apple TV+

Release Date: September 8

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Who's in it: LaKeith Stanfield, Clark Backo, Adina Porter

What's it about: Based on the 2017 best-selling novel by Victor LaValle, The Changeling is billed as a "fairytale for adults"—a description that doesn't do this eight-part horror fantasy justice.

After a rough childhood, Apollo Kagwa (LaKeith Stanfield) is determined to be a good husband and father. But when his wife Emma (Clark Backo) commits a heinous crime and then disappears, Apollo is left searching a fantastical version of New York to find her. Bouncing seamlessly through multiple timelines and strange hidden worlds, The Changeling will leave you both spooked and an emotional wreck—if you're into that sort of thing.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon in 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' on AMC. Emmanuel Guimier/AMC

Release Date: September 10

Where to watch: AMC and AMC+

Who's in it: Norman Reedus, Clémence Poésy

What's it about: The Walking Dead franchise heads to France as Norman Reedus' fan-favorite hero, Daryl Dixon, washes ashore with no memory of how he got there. As our eponymous hero makes his way across another walker-plagued country, he'll meet plenty of new friends and foes along the way to complicate his journey home. Thanks to Daryl's own amnesia about his circumstances, the series doesn't require you to be familiar with The Walking Dead universe's entire expansive mythology, providing an accessible entry point for newcomers.

The Other Black Girl

Sinclair Daniel (Nella), Brittany Adebumola (Malaika) and Hunter Parrish (Owen) in Hulu's 'The Other Black Girl'. Hulu

Release Date: September 13

Where to watch: Hulu

Who's in it: Sinclair Daniel, Ashleigh Murray, Brittany Adebumola, Hunter Parrish

What's it about: Based on Zakiya Dalila Harris' best-selling novel of the same name, The Other Black Girl follows Nella, an editorial assistant, who is "tired of being the only Black girl at her company, so she's excited when Hazel is hired. But as Hazel's star begins to rise, Nella spirals out and discovers something sinister is going on at the company."

Wilderness

An image from Amazon Prime Video's new thriller "Wilderness" featuring Jenna Coleman, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Ashley Benson and Eric Balfour. The series premieres on September 15, 2023. Maddie Brooking

Release date: September 15

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Who's in it: Jenna Coleman, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Ashley Benson, Eric Balfour

What's it about: Based on B.E. Jones' novel of the same name, Wilderness follows seemingly picture-perfect British couple Liv (Jenna Coleman) and Will (Jackson-Cohen) and their life in New York. When Liv finds out about Will's affair, however, she seeks her revenge during a road trip through America's National Parks.

Filled with twists and turns, Wilderness will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Bonus: Taylor Swift's appropriately titled song, "Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)," is featured in the series and made a big impression in the series' devious trailer.

Yellowstone

Kevin Costner in Paramount's 'Yellowstone,' which is making its broadcast debut on CBS on September 17. Paramount

Release Date: September 17

Where to watch: CBS

Who's in it: Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser

What's it about: If you've somehow missed Taylor Sheridan's global phenomenon, which has already spanned five seasons and spawned two critically acclaimed prequel series (with more spinoffs on the way), you'll have another chance to jump on the bandwagon as the modern day western makes its broadcast debut on CBS, having previously aired on the Paramount Network and streamed on Peacock. With production on many upcoming scripted series put on hold by the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, CBS will be airing the Dallas-esque saga from the beginning to help beef up its fall schedule, bringing the story of the embattled Dutton family and its efforts to maintain control of their sprawling Montana ranch to an even wider audience.

Superpower

Actor Sean Penn (L) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sit for an interview in the Paramount+ documentary 'Superpower,' premiering September 19. See it Now Studios/Paramount+

Release Date: September 19

Where to watch: Paramount+

Who's in it: Sean Penn, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

What's it about: Sean Penn originally set out to make a lighthearted documentary about TV comedian-turned-Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky but happened to be on the ground when Russia started the war against its neighbor.

At one point in the film, it's hard not to balk at the audacity of Penn and his crew who still turn up for a pre-scheduled interview with Zelensky on the day Russia invades—until you realize the Ukrainian president knows exactly what he is doing: using the Oscar winner to win the hearts and minds of Ukraine's most important ally, the U.S., early on is a genius move.

Superpower gives a rare insight into Zelensky's understanding of how to use his celebrity—and Penn's—to get the right people on Ukraine's side. The film also explores the history and culture of Ukraine by speaking to people often left out of the conversation.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick

Colin Woodell as Winston Scott in 'The Continental: From the World of John Wick,' premiering September 22 on Peacock. Katalin Vermes/Starz Entertainment

Release Date: September 22

Where to watch: Peacock

Who's in it: Colin Woodell, Mel Gibson, Ayomide Adegun, Peter Greene

What's it about: Set in the world of the Keanu Reeves franchise, this action-packed three-part prequel is said to explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece, The Continental, of the John Wick universe through a young Winston Scott (Woodell) as he's dragged into the hellscape "of 1970's New York City to face a past he thought he'd left behind.

"Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel's mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne," per Peacock.

The Super Models

L-R: Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford were the original supermodels and share their stories in a new Apple+ series 'The Super Models.' Apple TV+

Release Date: September 20

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Who's in it: Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington

What's it about: It's a tough task to give a fresh perspective to some of the world's most famous and photographed faces. But that's exactly what The Super Models delivers with unprecedented access to the world's original supermodels who changed fashion forever.

The four-part series spotlights the remarkable careers of Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington and allows viewers an insight into their lives that feels like unmarked territory.

Young Love

Kid Cudi and Issa Rae star in the Max animated series 'Young Love,' set in the same world as the Oscar-winning short film 'Hair Love.' Max

Release Date: September 21

Where to watch: Max

Who's in it: Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi, Issa Rae, Brooke Monroe Conaway

What's it about: An expansion of the Oscar-winning animated short film Hair Love created by Matthew A. Cherry, Young Love, according to Max, explores the lives of Black millennial parents Stephen Love (Mescudi) and Angela Young (Rae) "as they experience the relatable ups and downs of modern life. In remission following a battle with cancer, Angela struggles to balance her work as a stylist with the demands of parenthood, while Stephen attempts to carve out a career as a musician in an ultra-competitive industry. Along with their fearless daughter Zuri (Brooke Monroe Conaway), this tight-knit Chicago family juggles careers, marriage, parenthood, social issues, and multi-generational dynamics while striving to make a better life for themselves."

Krapopolis

L-R: Matt Berry, Richard Ayoade, Pamela Murphy and Hannah Waddingham lend their voices to Fox's animated 'Krapopolis,' debuting on September 24. Fox

Release Date: September 24

Where to watch: Fox

Who's in it: Matt Berry, Hannah Waddingham, Richard Ayoade, Duncan Trussell, Pamela Murphy

What's it about: Community and Rick and Morty mastermind Dan Harmon is the twisted brain behind Fox's new animated comedy (and sole new scripted series debuting this fall) set in mythical Ancient Greece.

Fox said, "Krapopolis tells the story of a dysfunctional family of humans, gods and monsters trying to run one of the world's first cities, while also trying their best to not kill each other in the process."

The Golden Bachelor

Gerry Turner stars as "The Golden Bachelor" in the new ABC spinoff series of the popular "Bachelor" franchise. The 71-year-old will be handing out roses to lucky ladies weekly beginning on September 28, 2023. ABC/Brian Bowen Smith

Release date: September 28

Where to watch: ABC

Who's in it: Gerry Turner, Jesse Palmer

What's it about: Will you accept this rose? Gerry Turner, 71, is looking for love in the latest spinoff of The Bachelor franchise. Following the passing of his high school sweetheart in 2017, Turner is ready to move forward and hopes to find the "right" person—ideally someone who shares his love of cooking.

Gen V

L to R: Lizze Broadway, Jaz Sinclair, Maddie Phillips star in 'Gen V,' a spinoff of 'The Boys' coming to Amazon Prime Video on September 29. Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: September 29

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Who's in it: Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, along with cameos from other members of The Boys universe.

What's it about: A superhero spinoff in the same universe as Amazon's hit The Boys, Amazon Prime Video writes, "Gen V expands the universe to Godolkin University, the prestigious superhero-only college where students train to be the next generation of heroes—preferably with lucrative endorsements.

"You know what happens when supes go bad, but not all superheroes start out corrupt. Beyond the typical college chaos of finding oneself and partying, these kids are facing explosive situations…literally. As the students vie for popularity and good grades, it's clear that the stakes are much higher when super powers are involved. When the group of young supes discover that something bigger and sinister is going on at school, they're put to the test: Will they be the heroes or the villains of their stories?"

Found

Shanola Hampton stars as Gabi Mosley in NBC's 'Found,' premiering on October 3. NBC

Release Date: October 3

Where to watch: NBC, followed by Peacock on Wednesday, October 4

Who's in it: Shanola Hampton, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Gabrielle Walsh

What's it about: Fans of Bones and Law & Order shouldn't skip this crime drama that focuses on the thousands of "forgotten" missing persons that disappear across the U.S. every year—primarily people of color and other marginalized groups.

Shanola Hampton stars as Gabi Mosley, a former kidnapping victim and public relations expert who has assembled a team of fellow trauma survivors to solve cases and help save others. However, Gabi has a dark secret of her own—and you won't see it coming.

Sullivan's Crossing

Pictured (L-R): Chad Michael Murray, Morgan Kohan, and Scott Patterson in 'Sullivan's Crossing,' coming to The CW on October 4. Michael Tompkins/Fremantle

Release Date: October 4

Where to watch: The CW

Who's in it: Chad Michael Murray, Scott Patterson, and newcomer Morgan Kohan.

What's it about: Based on the bestselling book series by Robyn Carr, this drama feels like a throwback to classic WB series like One Tree Hill and Gilmore Girls—probably because it stars two of the leads from those shows, Chad Michael Murray and Scott Patterson.

Here's how The CW describes the series, which hails from the same team as Netflix's similarly cozy Virgin River: "Maggie Sullivan (Kohan) is a star neurosurgeon who seemingly has it all, until her business partner is indicted for fraud and she finds herself charged with negligence. Looking to distance herself from the fallout, Maggie decides to leave Boston and return to her childhood home of Sullivan's Crossing, a rustic and remote campground set against the stunning coastline still run by her estranged father, Sully Sullivan (Patterson). There, Maggie rekindles old friendships and builds new ones with the residents, including a handsome newcomer, Cal Jones (Murray), who only serves to complicate her life further. As Maggie works on clearing her name and reputation, she is forced to confront her painful past, as she attempts to reconnect with a side of herself she had long forgotten."

Loki

Tom Hiddleston stars in Season 2 of 'Loki' on Disney+, premiering Friday, October 6. 'Loki' is one of several shows featured in Newsweek's ultimate guide to Fall TV. Disney+

Release Date: October 6

Where to watch: Disney+

Who's in it: Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Jonathan Majors, Ke Huy Quan and Owen Wilson

What's it about: Loki's second season starts in the aftermath of the shocking Season 1 finale when the God of Mischief found himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority (no pressure).

In Season 2, Loki is joined by a returning gang of familiar faces and newcomer (and recent Oscar winner) Ke Huy Quan. Marvel and Disney have kept much of the plot under wraps so far, as usual, but if the first season is anything to go by, Loki will bring more mind-bending adventures and a twist or two.

Frasier

Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) and his son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) smile on the set of the new "Frasier" reboot. The highly anticipated sitcom will premiere on Thursday, October 12, 2023, on Paramount+. Pamela Littky/Paramount+ TM & © 2023 CBS Studios Inc.

Release date: October 12 on Paramount+; CBS will subsequently air the first two episodes on October 17.

Where to watch: Paramount+ and CBS

Who's in it: Kelsey Grammer, Nicholas Lyndhurst, Toks Olagundoye, Jack Cutmore-Scott

What's it about: Kelsey Grammer reprises his role as Frasier Crane almost 20 years after his eponymous series left the air. This time around, the action returns to Boston—the location for Cheers, which first introduced viewers to the character—and follows Frasier's new job and his strained relationship with his son, Freddy (played by English actor Jack Cutmore-Scott, whose American accent is sure to impress). Frasier first launched in 1993 and won a whopping 37 Emmys in its 11-year run. The revival will see cameos from previous Frasier and Cheers alums including Peri Gilpin as Roz and Bebe Neuwirth as Frasier's old flame Lilith.

House of Villains

10 infamous reality television villains will compete in elimination contest 'House of Villains' on E! to win a $200,000 cash prize and the title of “America’s Ultimate Supervillain.” Contestants include Omarosa Manigault Newman, Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio, Jax Taylor, and Tiffany Pollard. E! Entertainment

Release Date: October 12

Where to watch: E!, Bravo, SYFY and USA.

Who's in it: Anfisa Arkhipchenko, Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio, Shake Chatterjee, Jonny Fairplay, Bobby Lytes, Corinne Olympios, Omarosa, Tiffany "New York" Pollard, Jax Taylor, Tanisha Thomas

What's it about: E! is uniting 10 reality television "villains" for a new competition series hosted by Joel McHale. Per E!, "hailing from some of the most popular reality television franchises, these notorious villains meet their match as they must outsmart, out-manipulate and out-scheme each other through a series of challenges in order to win a $200,000 cash prize and the title of 'America's Ultimate Supervillain.'"

Lessons in Chemistry

Brie Larson stars in Apple TV Plus' 'Lessons in Chemistry,' based on the book by Bonnie Garmus. Apple TV+

Release Date: October 13

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Who's in it: Brie Larson, Aja Naomi King, Lewis Pullman

What's it about: Based on the bestselling novel by Bonnie Garmus, Lessons in Chemistry stars Brie Larson as Elizabeth Zott, a brilliant chemist whose career plans are derailed by the regressive scientific community of the 1950s, leading her to take an unexpected role as the host of a cooking show. Witty, poignant, and razor-sharp in its examination of power structures, this meticulously crafted limited series is an excellent showcase for Larson.

Neon

(L to R) Tyler Dean Flores as Santi, Jordan Mendoza as Felix and Emma Ferreira as Ness in Netflix's 'Neon,' premiering October 19. Netflix

Release Date: October 19

Where to watch: Netflix

Who's in it: Tyler Dean Flores, Emma Ferreira, Jordan Mendoza

What's it about: Santi (Flores) and his two friends move from a small town in Florida to Miami in the hopes of helping Santi become the biggest reggaeton star in the world—and naturally, hijinks ensue. Complete with a cameo from the world's actual biggest reggaeton star, Daddy Yankee, who also executive produced the show, Neon explores the music industry and the hustle it takes for everyone, not just the artists, to make their dreams a reality.

Fellow Travelers

L-R: Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton) and Matt Bomer (White Collar) star in 'Fellow Travelers,' chronicling the volatile romance of two very different men who meet in McCarthy-era Washington. Showtime

Release Date: October 27

Where to watch: Paramount+ / Showtime

Who's in it: Matt Bomer, Jonathan Bailey, Allison Williams

What's it about: This heady, twisty tale of forbidden love and political intrigue stars Bomer and Bailey as two markedly different men who meet in McCarthy-era Washington and must navigate numerous personal and professional trials. Spanning decades of American history from the 1960s through to the '80s, the meticulously crafted drama is a gripping showcase for its two magnetic leads and was created by Ron Nyswaner (Philadelphia, Homeland), based on the novel by Thomas Mallon.

All the Light We Cannot See

Aria Mia Loberti stars in Netflix's four-episode limited series 'All the Light We Cannot See,' based on the novel by Anthony Doerr. Netflix

Release Date: November 2

Where to watch: Netflix

Who's in it: Mark Ruffalo, Hugh Laurie, Aria Mia Loberti, Louis Hofmann

What's it about: Based on Anthony Doerr's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, Netflix's hotly-anticipated adaptation stars newcomer Loberti, who is legally blind, in the role of Marie-Laure, a blind French girl who finds herself pursued by a sadistic Gestapo officer in the midst of World War II. She also comes across an unlikely kindred spirit, Werner (Hofmann), described as "a brilliant teenager enlisted by Hitler's regime to track down illegal broadcasts, who instead shares a secret connection to Marie-Laure as well as her faith in humanity."

Stranger Things executive producer Shawn Levy directs the four-part limited series, which is written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

The Buccaneers

Kristine Frøseth, Alisha Boe, Josie Totah, Aubri Ibrag and Imogen Waterhouse in 'The Buccaneers,' premiering November 8, 2023 on Apple TV+. Apple TV+

Release Date: November 8

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Who's in it: Christina Hendricks, Kristine Frøseth, Imogen Waterhouse, Alisha Boe

What's it about: Apple TV's answer to Bridgerton, The Buccaneers follows "New York's rejects"—Nan St. George (Kristine Frøseth), her "prettier" sister Ginny (Imogen Waterhouse), and their friends—as they journey to London to find excitement and potential matches outside of 1870s New York society. Brash, vivacious and with a staunch refusal to adhere to societal norms, Nan and her cohort turn England's stodgy social scene upside down on their quest for true love. With sumptuous outfits and plenty of brooding British men, this 10-episode period piece will help fill that Bridgerton-shaped hole in your life.

A Murder at the End of the World

Emma Corrin stars in FX's 'A Murder at the End of the World' from Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij. Christopher Saunders/FX

Release Date: November 14

Where to watch: FX

Who's in it: Emma Corrin, Clive Owen, Harris Dickinson, Brit Marling

What's it about: Another twisty mystery thriller from The OA creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, A Murder at the End of the World follows what FX describes as "a Gen Z amateur sleuth and tech-savvy hacker named Darby Hart (Corrin). Darby and eight other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire (Owen) to participate in a retreat at a remote and dazzling location. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must use all of her skills to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life."

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

L-R: Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim and Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel in Netflix's anime series 'Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.' The series is a fresh take on the graphic novels by Bryan Lee O'Malley and features the entire voice cast from the live-action 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.' Netflix

Release Date: November 17

Where to watch: Netflix

Who's in it: The entire cast of the live-action Scott Pilgrim movie reprises their roles for this animated series, including Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin, and Chris Evans.

What's it about: Based on the graphic novels by Bryan Lee O'Malley that inspired the film, this eight-episode animated series is another take on the tale of Scott Pilgrim's quest to date the girl of his dreams, Ramona Flowers, by defeating her seven evil exes.

Fargo

Juno Temple stars in 'Fargo' Season 5, the latest standalone anthology season from FX and Noah Hawley. FX

Release Date: November 21

Where to watch: FX

Who's in it: Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Joe Keery

What's it about: Five seasons into FX's dark comedy anthology series, you're probably wondering how much mischief can really happen in such a small section of Minnesota, but the latest season of Fargo is just as gripping as previous installments.

Set in 2019, housewife Dorothy "Dot" Lyon's (Temple) normal life is upended when she's abducted by two masked men. This suburban mom's checkered past is catching up to her, but she's not going down without a fight—and it's not long before her odd behavior grabs the attention of the local police force and her domineering mother-in-law (Leigh). With a pilot that's part home-invasion horror, part Home Alone, the anthology series' fifth outing manages to stay true to its roots while feeling fresh.

Obliterated

L to R: Eugene Kim as Paul Yung, Terrence Terrell as Trunk, Nick Zano as Chad McKnight, Alyson Gorske as Lana, Paola Lázaro as Angela Gomez in Netflix's 'Obliterated,' premiering November 30. Netflix

Release Date: November 30

Where to watch: Netflix

Who's in it: Shelley Hennig, Nick Zano, C. Thomas Howell, Kimi Rutledge,

What's it about: An elite special forces unit parties way too hard in Las Vegas after thwarting one of the biggest terrorist attacks planned on U.S. soil, only to find they've been outsmarted by the bad guys and need to get straight back to work—even though they're still drunk, high, or both. This raunchy action-comedy hails from the team behind Cobra Kai, which should give you an idea of the tone.

Which shows are you most looking forward to watching this fall? Let us know in the comments.