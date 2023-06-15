U.S.

Families of Harvard Morgue Victims Break Silence on Scandal

By
U.S. Harvard Crime Massachusetts Family

The families of the victims of the Harvard morgue scandal have broken their silence around the horrifying incident involving the remains of their loved ones, whose skin was sold and allegedly used to make leather.

Cedric Lodge, the 55-year-old former morgue manager at Harvard Medical School, is accused of stealing dissected body parts from human cadavers in the morgue and allegedly shipping the parts through the mail to various recipients.

His wife, 44-year-old Katrina MacLean, is among six people accused of trafficking the stolen body parts that were intended for use by researchers but were used for much more grisly purposes—including creating human skin leather, according to a federal indictment.

According to the indictment, Lodge would have conducted this illegal traffic for about five years between 2018 and 2022, stealing organs from donated bodies before their scheduled cremation. Lodge had worked at the morgue for nearly 30 years.

Harvard University
Pictured: People walk around the Harvard University''s main campus on December 19, 2000, in Cambridge, MA. Cedric Lodge, the former morgue manager at Harvard Medical School, is accused of stealing dissected body parts from human cadavers in the morgue and allegedly shipping the parts through the mail to various recipients. Darren McCollester/Newsmakers

Sarah Hill, the niece of one of the women whose body was donated to the school for educational purposes, told local news station Boston 25 that Harvard Program's 24-hour hotline informed her on Wednesday that her aunt was on the list of bodies potentially affected by Lodge's illegal operations.

Hill said that her aunt, Christine Eppich of South Dennis, had arranged for her body to be donated to the Harvard Anatomical program long before she passed away, wishing to help the evolution of medicine. She died of pancreatic cancer in March 2021.

"Christine wanted other people to benefit from her passing so that she could be studied. So that the doctors of the future or tomorrow could study her body and find not only a cure for pancreatic cancer but for some other, you know, disease," Hill said. "And we as family members gave her body to Harvard thinking that she was in the best hands possible."

In a letter to the community, the dean of Harvard Medical School, George Q. Daley called the scandal "an abhorrent betrayal."

Another likely victim's family member spoke to CBS News Boston on Wednesday, breaking down in tears when talking about her dad, Nick Pichowicz, who donated his body after he died in 2019 at the age of 87.

"I can't believe that," Pichowicz's daughter, Paula Peltonavich, of New Hampshire, said. "Like what eyes? I mean skin? It's just disgusting. I don't even know; I don't want to know."

"We're angry, and hurt," she said, after it was confirmed that her father's body was likely involved in the grim traffic of human organs. "I just don't see how people could do something like this. I can't understand—my dad."

It's not yet known how many bodies were violated, but the U.S. Attorney's Office is working to identify as many of the victims and get in touch with their families.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 30
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 30
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC