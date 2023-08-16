Family Banning Bride From Trip Over Wedding Actions Backed: 'Embarrassing'

A family tradition has been broken after one bride's behavior on her wedding day has left her in-laws feeling furious.

On August 15, a father-in-law turned to Reddit for support following a tiff with his son's new wife, Debbie. He states they tied the knot in May and things haven't been the same ever since.

Speaking about the big day, u/RiskCurious7230 said: "Debbie acted terribly the whole day. Straight up entitled and embarrassing."

He states Debbie called his daughter "disgusting" and asked her to "stop taking attention off her" when she was suffering from morning sickness.

"My daughter was three months pregnant and hadn't told anyone because she has already had one miscarriage. She was barely showing and Debbie picking a tight fitting bridesmaid dress," he wrote.

So far, the post has received 11,500 upvotes and people couldn't agree more with the dad's complaints. On the seating arrangements, he said: "My son who was best man to the groom (his brother) had his wife seated with some cousins across the room at the reception and not at the family table because she wasn't immediate family."

As a result of this, the Reddit user said the couple left early because Debbie refused to allow the wife to move seats.

"A few days after the wedding, my daughter miscarried again while Debbie and Neil were on their honeymoon. Debbie felt like that was attention-seeking," he wrote.

Now, a few months on, the family is willing to miss out on their annual trip if Debbie attends.

He wrote: "My wife, children, and spouses normally rent a house by the beach for Labor Day and because of continued bad blood between Debbie and the rest of the family, they aren't invited. All three of my other children basically said if Debbie comes they aren't going. So Debbie and Neil got the axe."

Explaining the conversation with his son, the dad said: "When Neil asked about it I told him 'Debbie showed us who she really was on her wedding day and don't expect many invites from the rest of the family to do things.'"

Unbeknownst to him, Debbie was listening to the conversation and ended up in tears.

"[She said] she wasn't going to go anyways and don't expect to see her at Thanksgiving or Christmas ever again. I lost my temper at Debbie and I told her the rest of the family would be relieved to hear it," he wrote.

Newsweek reached out to Zoe Burke, a wedding expert and editor of Hitched.co.uk to discuss the dilemma.

Zoe Burke told Newsweek: "Wedding days can be really stressful for couples, as it's the culmination of sometimes years of planning and stress, so it's important to be considerate of the immeasurable stress that they might be under on the day.

"In saying that, there is still an expectation that couples will be polite to their guests, and accommodating where possible! It's never a good idea to knowingly upset the family you are marrying into.

"Generally speaking, the family table is designed for the immediate family and so it's not uncommon for partners to not be seated together, especially if one member of the family is involved in the wedding party and their partner isn't. The sit-down portion of the evening is only one part of the overall day, and while it is nice to have partners sit together, it isn't always possible."

"Assuming the groom had some say in the wedding planning and deciding where people should be sat, I don't think this is something that should be blamed entirely on the bride - no matter how she may have been acting on the day itself.

"Couples have every right to make their big day all about them, but there should still always be space for humility and consideration for others."

It seems Reddit users aren't as understanding. One user said: "NTA (not the a******). She's made her bed now she can sleep in it. So your son doesn't recognize any of her actions as awful behavior and is ignoring it???!"

"Can you imagine someone thinking someone else's miscarriage is attention seeking? I don't care if it was on my wedding day, I would NEVER think anything like that. Much less while they were on their honeymoon. No one cares about your honeymoon Debbie! I am not sure I would ever want to speak to her ever again if I heard that she thought about me like this. At least not without a VERY heartfelt apology. NTA," said another user.

"Tell your son you'll see him after his divorce," suggested one user.

Newsweek reached out to u/RiskCurious7230 for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

