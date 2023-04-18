Fury as 'Entitled' Bride Expects Her Siblings to Save $4K Each for Wedding

A sister has been supported on Reddit for "telling my sister she's entitled to do what she wants for her wedding but I don't need to attend."

In the post, user No_Cartoonist9949 explained that her sister is the "classic golden child in our family." She added that neither of her parents had much time for her or her brother with whom she is close. "Our sister likes to use us but she only ever wants us for what she wants and has never been a good sister to us," the poster wrote.

The average cost of nuptials in 2022 was around $27,000, according to market-research firm the Wedding Report. Wedding vendors are passing on to couples increased costs resulting from inflation and supply chain problems, the firm said.

Despite her sister trying to make her siblings "a huge part of her life," the poster described it as "not rewarding," so they "keep their distance." The poster explained that her sister got engaged recently, and wants her to be a bridesmaid, but there are conditions.

The poster explained that, "in the same breath," her sister demanded that she dye her hair, learn to walk in heels; join her for 5 a.m. yoga wedding planning twice a week; and rent "fancy cars." In total, the poster needed about $4,000 to spend on the wedding. "I turned down the bridesmaid invite," she wrote. "She told me I am her sister. I SHOULD attend the wedding."

Users were angered by this, with one writing, "who needs 4k to be a GUEST at a wedding??!?!!" They added: "Absolutely ridiculous. She should be happy with her guests just showing up. With her requirements, I'm sure it will be a very very small wedding."

Saying yes to being a bridesmaid is a big financial commitment. The outfits, alterations, hair and makeup, bridal shower, bachelorette party and gifts all add up, not to mention the cost of your time.

Zoe Burke, leading wedding expert and editor at Hitched.co.uk, told Newsweek: "If you're invited to a wedding and the cost to attend is going to be more than you can afford, the best thing you can do is be honest with the couple.

"I would say it's better to miss out on attending the wedding than to go and feel resentful about the money you've had to spend," Burke said. "If you really love the couple and are desperate to attend, perhaps explain your situation to them and ask if they'd mind if you missed particular events or left early to avoid a significant hotel bill, for example. They should be understanding."

Some weddings take place during the week to save on venue hire, meaning some guests have to use their annual leave to attend. "If you have limited leave, or don't want to use your personal time off work for a wedding, you don't have to. A wedding invitation is exactly that, an invitation," said Burke. "It's not an order or a demand, so you can respectfully decline it, if you wish to."

When it comes to 5 a.m. yoga wedding planning, Burke would politely decline. She added: "Personally, that's not something I'd ever go in for! But if the couple are passionate about it and want to do it, that's up to them. If I were invited to such a thing, I would politely decline and explain that I get too grumpy if I don't get enough sleep, but I'd happily meet with them within my waking hours!"

Adding that she doesn't like the term 'bridezilla', Burke said: "I think there is a lot of pressure that comes with planning a wedding, and typically it does fall on the shoulders of women.

"I would suggest if you are dealing with someone who is being challenging about their wedding and their expectations, that it's better to get to the cause of why they're being like that and how you can help with that," she added.

"In this particular instance, I'd ask the bride to examine why she wants all these things. By looking at the real reasons behind them, the fancy cars, the heels etc., you can determine if they really are that important."

Burke said: "If it is as simple as unreasonable demands because they want things to be an exact way, you get to decide whether you go along with it or not, by deciding what's at risk if you don't."

